“Otherwise, I will tell all American leaders that the hand of vengeance will undoubtedly come out of the Muslim nation,” he added.

“The aggressor and main murderer, the then president of the United States, must face justice and punishment,” he stressed.

Raisi addressed thousands of people in Tehran’s largest prayer hall during the main event to mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Participants held national flags and portraits of the murdered general, state television showed.

During the event, Raisi described Soleimani as a symbol of the Iranian revolution and of “courage and rationality.”

Soleimani, one of the most important commanders of the Guardians of the Revolution, the ideological army of the Islamic Republic, was killed by a US drone strike on January 3, 2020 at the Baghdad airport.

Five days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at two US bases in Iraq.

“Last night we took action to avoid a war” – Donald Trump

No American soldiers were killed in those attacks, but Washington said dozens of people suffered traumatic brain injuries from the blasts.

Former US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani killed, claiming the general was preparing an “imminent” attack on US personnel in the Iraqi capital.

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter message that “the current US government bears ultimate international responsibility for this crime.”