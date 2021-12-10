Apple announced a few days ago the possibility of repairing our own devices ourselves. A movement that requires, in addition to the sale of parts and the publication of manuals, cooperation from the software. And this is just what comes with iOS 15.2: the record of all iPhone repairs and information on spare parts used.

A history that guarantees repairs with official parts

When repairing a device it is important to use official parts. We are not even talking about going to a workshop endorsed by Apple, with which we guarantee the use of the correct procedures, we are talking about the part has been manufactured by Apple itself. This simple fact is crucial to ensure quality and to avoid damaging the rest of the device.

In this sense, iOS 15.2, which will soon be available on all our iPhones, adds the section Parts and repair history that allows us check what repairs have been carried out and with what kind of parts. This section is located within the app Settings in section general and then inside Information.





Let us bear in mind that this section It only appears if the iPhone has already undergone some repair. As far as we know, the system will be retroactive, so when installing iOS 15.2 we will be able to see the past repairs, since we understand that the information is extracted from the serial number or the identification of the part used. This section also shows different information depending on the iPhone in which we consult it. At least initially the repairs that we can consult are the following:

iPhone XR, XS, SE 2: Battery.

Battery. iPhone 11, 12 and 13: Battery and screen.

Battery and screen. iPhone 12 and 13: Battery, screen and camera.





As we can see in the image above these lines, in addition to the repairs, we can check if an “Original Apple Part” has been used. At the same time, it will also be reflected next to the text “Unknown part” that the device does not recognize the part that has been used in the repair. Here it is important to note that the unknown part notice may jump for more reasons than wearing an unofficial piece. This warning is also present when the installation has been incomplete, the part had been used or installed on another iPhone before or if it is not working properly.

Unknown Part Notice Doesn’t Prevent Use of iPhone, but it does serve as a warning that something is wrong with the device, so it’s a good idea to go over what’s going on. Apple is clear about it in this support document:

Replacements not made by Apple, authorized service providers, or certified technicians may not follow proper safety and repair procedures and may result in improper operation or overall device safety. Genuine Apple parts are designed to fit precisely inside the device. Additionally, repairs that do not properly replace screws or covers can leave loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.

This is, then, the repair registration system that we can consult on our iPhone XR, XS, SE 2 or later as long as the phone in which we do it has undergone a repair. A simple system that will give us the peace of mind that the repair has been carried out correctly and that our iPhone is in top shape.