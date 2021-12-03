We compared the cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro with those of the iPhone 12 Pro to see if there is such a difference in the photos obtained.

One of the main reasons for buying a current smartphone is its camera system, and in this the iPhone is usually positioned as one of the best options on the market, especially the Pro models. generation iPhone 13 Pro has improved its camera system compared to iPhone 12 Pro, especially thanks to the incorporation of larger and brighter sensors.

This is the theory but, Are these improvements noticeable in the cameras of the new iPhone 13 Pro? Let’s find out thanks to our comparison between the cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and those of the iPhone 12 Pro. In our analysis of the iPhone 13 Pro Max we already told you how good its cameras were, but how much they have improved exactly, we are going to tell you continuation.

Comparing the cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro

The first thing we must do before entering the matter is know both camera systems. These are the characteristics of the cameras of each of the models.

IPhone 13 Pro cameras

Wide angle camera : 12 megapixel sensor, a seven-element optics and f / 1.5 aperture.

: 12 megapixel sensor, a seven-element optics and f / 1.5 aperture. Ultra wide angle camera : 12 megapixel sensor, a six-element lens, f / 1.8 aperture and 120º field of view.

: 12 megapixel sensor, a six-element lens, f / 1.8 aperture and 120º field of view. Telephoto camera : 12-megapixel sensor, six-element optics, f / 2.8 aperture and 77mm focal length for 3x zoom.

: 12-megapixel sensor, six-element optics, f / 2.8 aperture and 77mm focal length for 3x zoom. LiDAR sensor: Intended to detect depth and aid in focus.

IPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Camera Review: How They Are Alike and How They Are Different

IPhone 12 Pro cameras

Wide angle camera : 12 megapixel sensor, seven element lens and ƒ / 1.6 aperture.

: 12 megapixel sensor, seven element lens and ƒ / 1.6 aperture. Ultra wide angle camera : 12 megapixel sensor with ƒ / 2.4 aperture.

: 12 megapixel sensor with ƒ / 2.4 aperture. Telephoto camera : 12 megapixel sensor with ƒ / 2 aperture and 52mm focal length for 2x zoom.

: 12 megapixel sensor with ƒ / 2 aperture and 52mm focal length for 2x zoom. LiDAR sensor.

Now that we know the sensors, let’s directly compare scenes taken with both devices. We will start with photos taken in good lighting conditions and then move on to new situations.

Photos in good light conditions: iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

As has been happening in recent years, in the photos taken in good light conditions the differences are very small, although there are details that we can appreciate.

Main chamber

If in good light conditions the differences are already few, with the wide-angle sensor these are reduced to a minimum. The main difference that we can see is a greater contrast in the photography of the iPhone 13 Pro, although it is not exaggerated at all.

In addition, the Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro seems to control lights better, especially when they appear in the foreground, like a photo in which the sun rises, for example. We also have slightly more saturated colors on the iPhone 13 Pro.

In the following gallery you have 6 examples of images taken with both devices, the first is made with the iPhone 13 Pro and the second with the iPhone 12 Pro.

Ultra wide angle

With the ultra wide angle we find a similar feeling, in good lighting conditions it is difficult to find differences between the two devices. We also note some more contrast on the iPhone 13 Pro, but the overall differences are minimal and we noticed a similar distortion on the sides. Again, the first photo of the comparison corresponds to the iPhone 13 Pro.

The big difference this year is found in the macro mode of the iPhone 13 Pro, which uses an ultra wide angle sensor and allows us to get closer to only 2 cm of the object. Here the iPhone 13 Pro allows us to take other types of photographs that the iPhone 12 Pro cannot directly.

Telephoto

Moving on to the telephoto lens, in the iPhone 13 Pro we have a clear improvement as the focal length increases, reaching a zoom of three times. This in turn allows us to reach the undesirable 15x digital zoom, when until now we stayed at 10x.

As for the results themselves, we continue to maintain the trend of the rest of the sensors. The differences in good light conditions are hardly noticeable, what we will notice is that we can get closer without losing quality.

Front camera

The front camera, apparently, has not improved in terms of specifications in the new iPhone 13 Pro, however yes we can appreciate improvements, probably due to the processing of the A15 Bionic chip. The front camera of the iPhone 13 Pro is brighter and shows greater detail, especially when it comes to treating skin.

Photos in bad light conditions: iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

One of the great improvements in iPhone cameras in recent years comes when the power goes out. This year we have more luminous sensors, which makes night photography with iPhone 13 Pro improve compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Main chamber

In night photography we can see two main improvements, on the one hand white balance tends to be less warm than the iPhone 12 Pro, which in turn had already improved substantially compared to the iPhone 11 Pro. And on the other we have better control of lights, are better contained and produce less reflections. The first image of each round is taken with the iPhone 13 Pro.

Ultra wide angle

In the ultra-wide-angle sensor we do notice a great improvement in the photos when the light is scarce and the greater brightness of the iPhone 13 Pro sensor is noticeable. In the photo taken by the new Apple device we appreciate much greater sharpness and more details, it is a much brighter photo that greatly improves the one taken by the iPhone 12 Pro.

Telephoto

As for the telephoto camera in night situations, what we have seen in the previous sensors comes together a bit. Have better control of white balance and sharper image. And if we add to this that we can get closer to what we want to photograph, the result improves considerably, even using digital zoom at maximum.

Front camera

Lastly, we ended up analyzing the front camera in low light conditions, and again we have many improvements in the image obtained. The iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t just get an image much sharper and rich in detail, it also controls lights and flares much better, leaving us a much more usable image, despite not being the best conditions.

In summary…

As you can see, the general behavior of the cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro is similar to that of the iPhone 12 Pro, especially when the light conditions are good. From night we noticed some improvement thanks to larger and brighter sensors, but where the new generation of iPhone stands out is in the new functions.

The macro mode is something we didn’t have until now, and although it is not a common type of photography, it is interesting to have it as an option. Likewise, having a 3x telephoto It is also interesting to get closer to the protagonist of our photo. Of course, there are alternatives on the market that offer even more zoom, being something that Apple should continue to improve in future releases.

Personal experience when switching to an iPhone Max

In addition, we have the photographic styles. It is true that it is something that we could do, more or less, in the iPhone 12 Pro manually, but in the iPhone 13 Pro it is really simple and they can give the photo a very personal touch without having to do anything. Of course, all the photos in this comparison are made in general mode.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe