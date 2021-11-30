Almost unanimously users in China prefer the iPhone 13!

Apple has finally achieved one of the most important goals for its business since 2015. According to a recent report by the company of the bitten apple it has managed to position itself as the number one brand of mobile phones in China, during October 2021.

According to the Monthly Market Pulse service of Counterpoint Research, Apple has achieved this goal due to the success in sales of the iPhone 13, which during October reached 46% month-on-month growth. Compared, China’s smartphone market grew just 2% month-on-month in October.

The iPhone 13 conquers China

This great moment for Apple comes at a time when many consumers were delaying their purchases before the sales of one of the most important dates in that country, such as Singles’ Day in November.

Regarding the growth of the market in China, Research Director Tarun Pathak stated about the obvious changes in local consumption and the impact of Huawei’s decline in the growth of other manufacturers:

“Since Huawei’s decline, the top position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became # 1 in January 2021, while vivo reached the top position in March 2021. Market dynamics changed again in October. with Apple becoming the new No. 1 OEM for the first time since December 2015. This was fueled by the success of the iPhone 13 series, which also launched cheaper than the iPhone 12 series in China. Huawei has been resilient in the premium segment in China, but this seems to be changing now. “

Commenting on the supply shortage in the China market, senior analyst Varun Mishra said:

Due to supply problems, the normal wait time for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ranges from four to five weeks in China. Some Chinese customers choose to pay premiums so that the new phones are delivered immediately. Overall, the China market has been slow throughout the year and Apple’s growth is a positive sign. “

Despite not having its last best quarter, Apple continues to achieve objectives in one of the most competitive markets and all the conditions seem right to maintain that dominance

The craze for the iPhone 13 in China generated stampedes on the day of its premiere

