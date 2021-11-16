One of the aspects that many users like the most when they acquire a mobile is the one that allows them to personalize their style. Wallpapers are one of the elements that we can modify and a good example are these images based and thought for the latest Apple phones.

Some wallpapers designed to take advantage of the “inner beauty” that the American company’s phones show off. Images that can be applied to any iPhone, especially those of the latest series and that show the secrets of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

When beauty is on the inside

Thanks to iFixit we have at our disposal four high resolution images showing the interior of the latest Apple phones. Some funds that we can use to simulate that our mobile has a transparent glass instead of a screen.

With these four funds we can see all the hardware that they treasure inside Apple phones, from the battery, through the A15 Bionic processor, the different components or the cameras.

The images are conveniently cropped and sized in such a way that they achieve a curious effect when we apply them to the iPhone. As they are adjusted, they fit the iPhone 13 model in which we are going to use them, although it is necessary to remove the depth effect and expand to the maximum the wallpaper to fit them conveniently.

You just have to download them to store them in the “Gallery” and then from the “Settings” walk into “Wallpaper” and choose the one we like the most. You can choose to show the back or the front and download all the images at full resolution from iFixit.

Via | iFixit