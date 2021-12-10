The market share of the latest version of iOS makes a fool of Google’s with Android.

It is exactly 80 days after the launch of iOS 15 and the data indicates that 60% of users already have the latest version of the operating system installed on their iPhone. If we compare these figures with the Android update, the result is devastating. Google released Android distribution data not long ago, and Android 12 didn’t even appear on the list. And the previous version, Android 11, barely reached 24.3% of devices.

The data has been shared by Mixpanel, which always usually offers fairly accurate data and similar to those published by Apple. We have no official information from Apple on the update data to iOS 15, something that could happen at any time.

Apple beats Google by a landslide in fragmentation

As we can see in the data shared by Mixpanel, iOS 15 is installed on 58% of devices, while iOS 14 remains with 37%, and going down, since all devices with iOS 14 can install iOS 15. The rest of the quota is reserved for older operating systems.

Until this moment, iOS 15 is expanding slower than iOS 14, probably due to the small news that this new update includes. With iOS 14 came many important new features such as widgets or the Application Library, but in iOS 15 the improvements are more modest.

The data between iOS and Android is certainly not comparable. The The most used version of Android according to Google is Android 10, which was released practically at the same time as iOS 13, a version that doesn’t even appear in the iOS data. Google still cannot solve the problem of fragmentation, and very few users receive software updates on their smartphones, the opposite is the case with iOS.

