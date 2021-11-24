Samsung reduces the gap with Apple in sales thanks to its new launches and the delay in sales of the Apple Watch Series 7.

The current Apple Watch situation is somewhat difficult. Apple is trying to bring more units of its new Apple Watch Series 7 to market, but the chip shortage is making it really difficult. In addition, the company should add the deal with the complexity of the new watch design, which has already been identified as one of the main responsible for what is happening.

All this, at a time of year when demand is multiplying to meet Christmas shopping, is giving rise to a real headache for those of Cupertino. One that is not going unnoticed by its competitors, who of course are taking advantage of the fact that the best watch on the market is simply not having the expected availability levels.

Thus, Samsung is managing to take some of Apple’s market share, with a completely renewed line of watches capable of taking on Apple’s. This year, the Korean company showed off completely new devices that feature an operating system created in cooperation with Google. All this, together with the delays of the Apple Watch, would have resulted in a loss of 10% fee by Apple compared to last year, according to Counterpoint.

In the end, if you are an Android user, there is no better option when it comes to smart watches than Samsung. No other watch with Wear OS can offer the same functionalities as the new Galaxy Watch, especially if you have a smartphone of the same brand. Who knows, maybe this will motivate Apple to pave the way for the Apple Watch to other platforms, something the public has been waiting for since its initial arrival.

