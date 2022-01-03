Tesla announced this Sunday, January 2, that it sold a record number of cars in 2021 and that it will go for more in 2022.

In this scenario, many analysts understand that the brand’s shares are still undervalued and that if Elon Musk’s company continues on this path, this year it could even double in price.

Indeed, according to the statement, Tesla broke its own production and sales records in the last months of 2021. Far from the problems due to the lack of chips, the brand had no problems to market more than 308 thousand units.

Now, with the crisis of the retreating containers, the pandemic that also seems to stop being a serious problem and with the production in China one step away from multiplying, 2022 may be Tesla’s big year.

For a few months, it has been noted that confidence in the electric car manufacturer continues to rise. This is something that can be seen in the value of stocks that rose more than 20 percent in 2021, to more than a trillion dollars in valuation.

Tesla’s fiscal fourth-quarter sales were 40,000 higher than expected units, according to FactSet estimates. This brings its total deliveries for 2021 to 936 thousand, compared to 499 thousand for 2020.

Why did Tesla do so well and do experts advise investing?

Chip shortages and other input restrictions hit most automakers, slowing production for brands like Toyota, Stallantis and Nissan.

However, Tesla, from a very oiled logistics, almost did not suffer the situation.

As he had said in October Zach KirkhornTesla’s CFO, the shortage of chips kept the company from operating at full capacity in its factories, but they never stopped producing.

This issue did not stop Tesla from breaking its own production volume record in the final quarter of 2021 by manufacturing 305,850 new vehicles.

The increase was 28 percent compared to the previous quarter and 71 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Impressive.

On Wall Street they take note of these numbers and the entry into production of a new plant in China, with which Tesla sales could exceed 1.4 million units this year.

In that context, stocks should skyrocket.

In addition, it must be added that the long-delayed up Cybertruck pickup, initially scheduled for 2021, would finally begin production at the end of 2022.

Also in the folder is a new version of your Roadster.