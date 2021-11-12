The coming seasons suggest a great economic spill on Mexicans, the Good End that has begun and the holiday season in December is not only a good option to spend in the company of loved ones, they are also times when consumers make multiple expenses; However, these dates when the general economy gains strength, not only should you think about buying, it should also be possible to invest and have favorable economic profits, if in addition to buying items and acquiring services, you think about investing in the brands that produce said articles, results in a winning form of investment, although you must take into account how and by what means to make such investments, therefore you should think about whether to invest or spend in the Good End, in order to make the best possible financial decisions.

Invest or spend in the Good End with these recommendations

Purchases: When you buy, look for offers and promotions that allow a refund or bonus in electronic money.

Doubts: Take care not to exceed expenses for more than 30% of the monthly income.

Compare: Search and compare prices, stores and brands on products or services.

Budget: Create a limit and stick to a list of products or services, unnecessary purchases result in financial dilemmas.

Debt: Make sure of the promotions to months without interest and take advantage of the cash discounts, since this way no debt is generated in the medium and long term.

Invest: Make use of a part of your programmed expenses and seek to invest in fractional shares through the use of digital platforms, look for the one that suits your needs and budget and generate income when making expenses.

Debt control: Debts are medium or long-term expenses which should have primary attention when seeking to generate more debt or invest capital.

For Miranda Media & PR it is necessary to know how to differentiate between an investment as soon as a product is acquired and one made through a financial one, for this case within the world of digital innovations within the economic sector, it offers a great variety of possibilities such as Flink which allows a fractional equity investment scheme in Mexico, which is why investing in this model offers benefits such as receiving the same percentage of gains and losses among investors and the right to dividend payments.

Some applications that allow new investors to enter this environment, in a safe and accessible way, which do not require advanced knowledge in finance and instead allow investments from 30 pesos in addition to Flik, ​​these are other specialized platforms for first investors in Mexico.

Taking advantage of the budget destined for spending during the seasons of offers thought of taking a part to invest, suggests a good option of spending, since profitable puts I could improve the personal economy by investing within the brands and companies of the products in trend.

