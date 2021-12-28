Marks appear under the Christmas tree; CM from 7-eleven responds

Christmas is the perfect season to give, receive and surprise more than one with the creative gifts on the tree. A user on Twitter recently shared his creative Christmas wraps where he used the different facades of some of the most iconic brands in Mexico.

The image published by the user @soygastelum, shows the gift boxes wrapped with the brands of Ikea, Oxxo, 7-Eleven, Coppel, Walmart, Petco, Casa Ley and Waldo.

“This #Christmas I had to wrap the rebatinga gifts and I did it like that. How did I look? There is a @mx_ikea, @Tiendas_OXXO, @ 7ElevenMexico, @casaley, #Waldos, @Coppel, @WalmartMexico

and even a @PetcoMexico. Santa Claus Christmas tree ”, says the young man’s post.

The creative idea appealed to the 7-eleven community manager, who did not hesitate to respond to the consumer’s post.

“Obviously I liked only one,” said the manager of social networks of the American brand.

It is not the first time that social networks have registered this type of gesture with the brands that many customers consume. From Christmas trees with spheres that show logos of a brand, to Christmas pine trees made with Heineken bottles.When a consumer is happy with a brand, they will always look for a way to let them know.

Such was the case of a user on Twitter who made two posts showing the step by step in creating a Christmas tree made from containers of the recognized brand of beer Heineken, who made a motivational and cinematic style video, worthy of being named as an unpaid advertising strategy towards the brand.

Consumer loyalty

Consumer loyalty is a very important term for brands in the world.

According to data compiled by Invesp, they report that retaining customers can cost up to 5 times less than obtaining new ones. The study reveals that 44% of companies focus on acquisition, and only 18% focus on retention.

One of the ways used by brands to retain their customers is through loyalty, that is why it is very important for a company.

Experts argue that customer loyalty consists of retaining won customers, who continue to buy your products or services thanks to the positive experiences they have had with your company. For this, a set of successful interactions is necessary, which will develop a trusting relationship with the clientele in the long term.

To this point is added the current use that many consumers give to their social networks to show how happy they feel with a brand or one of their products.

That is why customer loyalty has become the path that many companies are following to win over new and old consumers.

