The intermittent fasting It is a widely used alternative to lose weight by controlling food intake schedules. Thus, a recently published study indicates that this method could be beneficial for the heart and help control type 2 diabetes by reducing inflammation in the body.

Intermittent fasting and reduction of inflammatory markers

A study published in September in which the effect on metabolic health of intermittent fasting was evaluated in 103 adults between 21 and 70 years of age for 26 weeks, confirmed that a 24-hour fast once or twice a week contributes to reducing indicators of insulin resistance as well as the metabolic syndrome score.

Recently, preliminary results of a study carried out with the data of the aforementioned research were published, pointing out that intermittent fasting could increase galectin-3 levels and thus reduce inflammation in the body.

The new analysis was recently published in the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association and delved into analyzing how the intermittent fasting It reduces risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

Specifically, intermittent fasting carried out with a 24-hour protocol once a week for a period of 6 months, would produce a effect similar to drugs to reduce type 2 diabetes and the risk of heart failure.

All of this is due to increased levels of galectin- 3 that can prevent chronic disease by improve insulin resistance and decrease inflammation in our body.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting not only benefits us on a physical level by helping to lose weight and body fat but also, it can produce changes at the metabolic level that supports heart health and helps prevent disease like diabetes.

