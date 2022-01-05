12 Gen Intel Core

Another launch that took place, and which was presented by Gregory Bryant, the executive vice president and general director of Intel’s Client Computing Group, was that of the company’s new chip: the 12 Gen Intel Core. Where in addition to anticipating that it will be in equipment from brands such as Razer, HP, Dell, Republic of Gamers from Asus, Acer and Lenovo, it will have a special use for the Internet of Things market.

The new processors offer retail, manufacturing, healthcare and digital security customers an increased number of cores and advanced graphics capabilities, as well as a wide range of price, performance and power which will enable innovation around to them is greater.

In a live sample, Bryant highlighted the use of this chip compared to competitors such as AMD, where the use of it in the gaming ecosystem provides better results.

They also presented the third generation of EVO Platform, a certification that helps define which laptops will have their brand processors optimized and guaranteeing high performance. This generation will arrive in the last quarter of 2022, according to what Bryant said.

A market that was reborn

When looking at laptop CPUs alone, Intel is the clear winner, accounting for 75% of laptop CPU benchmark results in Q4 2021. However, in the case of On x86 architectures, the company had a 60.5% market retention, according to Statista.

The x86 processor is the predominant hardware platform for laptops, desktops, and servers globally. Both Windows and Mac laptops have used x86 chips; Previously, Apple’s Mac product line used PowerPC microprocessors, and the transition to Intel x86 architecture was first recognized in 2005.

The first generation of Intel-based Mac computers was released in January 2006, a partnership that continued until 2020, where Apple announced the change of the Mac line from Intel CPUs to Arm-based processors. The decision was made to standardize a CPU architecture for all iPhone, iPad and Mac products.