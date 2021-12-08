Intel revealed the results of a study conducted on the interests, habits and influence of Latin American gamers. Read what was demonstrated Here!

The world of gaming it was always seen as something that could only be attributed to the male gender. But many women we are gamers and much earlier than everyone thinks.

In recent years, women began to have much more voice than before within the community gamer. That is why Intel decided to do an investigation about the influence, interests and habits of women in relation to gaming. Many stereotypes position women gamer as one who does not know what she is talking about, but the results of this survey can make many change how they see the community gamer of the female gender.

The survey is that of PGB LATAM, Realized by Blend New Research, ESPM, Go Gamres and Suoux Group in 2021, and it interviewed women and men from Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. In total they participated 3,016 people, of which the 56% were women between the ages of 16 and 54. And based on what this 56%, the rest of the results were obtained.

Something interesting was that the 90.8% of those surveyed consider that digital games are the best way to entertain yourself today and the 68.6% he even said it is his only way to entertain himself currently. Something that is not surprising is that 25% affirmed that thanks to the quarantine for Covid-19 they passed more time playing than they normally would.

Regarding the platforms that women use to play, the 26.5% they use a video game console, the 10.5% they use a computer, the 11.5% they use laptop, the 45.3% mobile and the 3.3% tablets. Regarding the device they use to play, the 97.3% chooses his house as his favorite place to play, while the 21.2% take advantage of travel moments in any means of transport to play.

One of the most ingrained stereotypes of woman gamer is your little knowledge of components of a Pc. But the survey revealed that the 45.2% of which he plays in Pc confirmed that the first thing they consider when choosing this device is the quality of the components and thus be able to have a better gaming experience.

Regarding the platforms they use to play on Pc, the 34.4% uses browser or online games, the 22.6% platform games such as Origin and Riot games, the 15.8% uses distribution platforms like Steam or Epic, other 14.6% uses games integrated into the operating system, the 6.2% emulators and the 6.5% other.

Another important element in the world of gaming which online games and networks are the most popular and well-known. The winner was Google Play Games, with a 67.6%. He followed PlayStation Network with a 55.2% and on his heels is Xbox Live with a 53.6%. With a 38.9% it’s found Nintendo Switch Online, with a 34.8% the game specific servers As the Counter strike or Minecraft. And finally there is Nintendo network with a 24.8%

The pandemic

Interestingly, when it came to asking about the frequency of play, the pandemic had a fairly significant impact. The players mostly, a 29.9%, they affirmed play any game daily. A 24.1% said he played between 2 to 6 days a week and finally a 23.6% he said he played once a week. As to Pc specifically, the 31.5% said I played for an hour Meanwhile he 28.7% claimed to play between one and three hours.

And finally, they were asked how in contact they were with video game content. The different platforms they use for this are YouTube (85.1%), TikTok (35.7%), Facebook Gaming (31.0%), Twitch (25.2%), IGTV (14.1%) and Twitter (11.2%). And as for the frequency, the 7.2% said they did daily Meanwhile he 19.9% they do a few times a week. The 20.7% does it only a few times a month and the 19.5% At least once a month.

When they were asked what content they most searched for in these different media, some of the answers were: Game tips and tricks (70.2%), Video game reviews and analysis (50.5%), Lives of other players (46.6%), news and interviews from industry experts (28.8%) and lastly events such as Let’s Play, tutorials and full matches (25.2%).

Intel seeks with this survey to demonstrate that the female gender is increasingly involved in the world of gaming. Most stereotypes of women gamer they usually treat women as someone they do not know and many suffer from these stereotypes in online games As the LOL or the Valorant. But that a company like Intel take a survey to show that these stereotypes are just this, stereotypes, it shows us that the world of gaming it is slowly changing to accept its entire community.

