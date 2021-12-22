Spoilers alert! Last week was the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where we saw the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as superheroes, meeting the high expectations of fans. Although Tom Holland will continue to play Spider-Man in the MCU, fans are asking Sony to make another movie of The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield.

During this weekend the hashtag became a trend # MakeTASM3, with which fans ask Sony Pictures Entertainment to make a movie of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker. This film would be part of the Sony universe and would be independent from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The hashtag of # MakeTASM3 was a trend this weekend and reached almost 100,000 Tweets yesterday. While this does not guarantee that Sony will listen to their fans, trusted leaker MyTimeToShineHello says that we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back on other projects. Although the leaker is ruling out a Tobey Maguire solo movie, he did not rule out one with Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

But nevertheless, the fans haven’t finishedIt is planned to make # MakeTASM3 trending again this December 25, in the hope that Sony will fulfill their Christmas wish with a new The Amazing Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield.

Even if Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man was always well received, his films did not live up to expectations, which caused Sony to cancel the third part of his trilogy. When Tom Holland took on the role of Spider-Man, fans gave up hope of seeing Andrew Garfield in the role of Peter Parker again, but thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home the dream came true.

The participation of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home was very good and made several nods to the events of his films, such as the death of Gwen Stacy and the fight with Rhino that we did not get to see. This left fans wanting more, as now that we are familiar with the concept of the multiverse, two cinematic universes could coexist.