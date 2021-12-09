Tired of looking at old posts on Instagram and miss the most recent? One of the biggest requests from its users is precisely that the chronological feed that accompanied the social network in its beginnings. Although a couple of years ago there were some rumors about it, today Instagram made official its intention to recover the chronology of publications. Mind you, don’t expect it to happen this year.

Through Twitter, the platform confirmed to be testing an option to view the publications in chronological order. We emphasize “option” because, as mentioned in a later message, they do not want to force all users to view content in a chronological feed. Therefore, we can choose between the two alternatives. When will it arrive? TO early 2022, then be patient.

“We want to make it clear that we are creating new options – giving people more options so they can decide what works best for them – without moving everyone to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year.”

On the other hand, Instagram is testing a system of “Favorites”. Basically, it will be possible set profiles as favorites so your posts appear at the top of the feed. We suspect that this proposal will work regardless of whether or not the user chooses the chronological feed.

We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order. – Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Instagram Favorites had already appeared in mid-September; developer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered them. This feature will undoubtedly be ideal for people who use notifications to find out about new posts from a certain profile. With Favorites you can enter the application at any time and see them first without the need for alerts.

According to Instagram, these movements are intended for users to have “significant control over your experience”. Surely most users will receive both functions with open arms.