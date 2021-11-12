In mid-2021, Instagram launched a reel or reel bonus program as a way to attract influencers and content creators to its platform (and steal them from TikTok).

However, until now, the amounts that the company, now within the Meta holding company, is offering them had not been known. There was only one clue: Mark Zuckerberg said his company, globally, would pay “$ 1 billion to creators through 2022.”

A couple of different reports from TechCrunch and of Business Insider They detail how much individual creators are being offered for their reels and how many views they need to get to receive the maximum payout.

TechCrunch says it has been offered up to 35 thousand dollars if your reels get 58 million visits in a month. That value matches the amounts in Business Insider reports on what Instagram offered Sam and Cori Werrell to create reel content for their 283,000 followers.

In parallel, smaller creators are offered much smaller sums.

TO Maddy corbinFor example, a content creator with just over 51,000 followers was offered $ 1,000, but she says she knows that other influencers have been paid $ 600-800.

TechCrunch gives another example: $ 8,500 for a reel with 9.3 million views.

Both reports say that there is no unified tariff or rules for payments regarding visits. That is, the amounts of the payments do not correspond in a linear way with the count of followers or with the views of the reels.

Instagram told TechCrunch that the bonus program is in its early stages and that it is still experimenting with the format.

“We continue to test payments as we roll out for more creators, and so we expect prices to fluctuate as we fine-tune details,” the company said.

The strategy of Instagram’s rivals

YouTube and Snapchat also pay influencers.

YouTube announced a couple of months ago that it would pay up to $ 10,000 to popular video creators.

Meanwhile, Snapchat announced its Spotlight Challenges program, which offers rewards to incentivize video making. Snapchat says its jackpots typically range from $ 1,000 to $ 25,000.

For now, TikTok does not seem at all concerned about the marketing strategy of its rivals or the amount of cash they are paying to attract successful influencers.

Until the ninth month of 2021, TikTok exceeded one billion monthly active users. Impressive.