According to reports, the minor began to make movements with her hands that mean “I need help” and that speak of “domestic violence.”

If something is clear to us, it is that TikTok has exceeded its own limits. In other words, from being a social network for short videos, it has become a very important content platform for brands and, without a doubt, a great reference for new generations.

If something is going to define the so-called Generation Z, it is their connection with social networks and, mainly, with TikTok, the favorite platform of young people between 16 and 24 years of age, very much on the same level as Snapchat.

However, unlike Snapchat, TikTok can boast of having already reached one billion monthly users in just five years of existence, as well as becoming a real concern for platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

On the other hand, in recent months there has been talk of the danger of social networks for adolescents; Whether they are called “toxic” or “addictive” by some specialists and governments, sites like TikTok pose a great risk to younger users.

Within this framework, in Mexico certain cases have been made known about viral “challenges” that, unfortunately, have ended the lives of users, a fact that once again focuses on the damage that these platforms cause to internauts.

The facts

Given this, social networks have begun to design different strategies to avoid being harmful to the lives of users and hence a recent case that occurred in the United States, where a teenager was saved from an attempted kidnapping.

The young woman, who resides in North Carolina, was traveling inside a silver-colored car and was making some signals that, on TikTok, have been viralized as “distress signals.”

According to the information that has been leaked, a man saw the minor while making said movements with his hands, which mean “I need help” or that speak of “domestic violence”, which is why he decided to call emergencies.

All this happened while the car of said man followed the silver truck in which the teenager was traveling in real time, waiting for the police to arrive at some point to rescue the minor, which happened.

Once the authorities arrived at the location that was shared in real time, the minor could be rescued and her perpetrator was arrested.

Social networks and their impact

Although it takes a bit of work to imagine the scene, the truth is that, in addition to the importance of saving said adolescent, it is striking that, thanks to TikTok, this has happened, because it speaks of how, precisely, social networks are they have become a very powerful digital platform.

Now, thanks to social networks, we can make public complaints -which, on many occasions, are more effective-; we can release evidence about any case of injustice; and, as in this case, saving a person from significant danger.

And it is that, in that sense, TikTok is also a very powerful tool that, little by little, is being placed in the taste and use of users around the world.

As of today, the platform already has one billion active users per month and is one of the main strategies for brands to reach more consumers.

