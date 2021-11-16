Its developers are working to incorporate customization features and moderators for live shows.

We recently saw how Instagram prepares to allow its users to subscribe to content creators for exclusive benefits and how it adds voice effects to Reels to compete with other platforms such as TikTok. And now we have witnessed the arrival of more super interesting news for the photography social network.

As we have learned thanks to 9to5mac, Instagram developers are planning to launch a new feature that will allow users to choose which posts they want to see in the feed principal of the social network. But this is not all, there is still much more! It is rumored – due to leaks of the beta functions – that Instagram will also introduce options for assign moderators in live shows and a button to give likes in the stories.

Facebook and Instagram threaten to become paid if you do not give access to your data

This will be the new Instagram functions

Alessandro Paluzzi, mobile application developer, tells us through Twitter that Instagram works in a function that will allow (finally) to choose what you want to see in the feed of publications. The choices will be based on “Start, Following and Favorites”.

#Instagram is working to allow you to choose what to see in the timeline by choosing between: home, following and favorites 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vjl3cKXnN9 – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) October 29, 2021

Apparently the application will show us a small drop-down menu in which we can choose one of the three categories previously mentioned to appear in the feed. The logarithms of the posts will continue to work as they have done until now.

On the other hand, the social network will incorporate a function to give likes to other users’ stories. The likes will appear in the same place where the followers who have viewed your stories.

#Instagram continues to work on the ability to like a Story 👀 Here’s what the ❤ will look like in the viewer list 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DMcUdpTk7N – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) November 14, 2021

The screenshot from Instagram reveals that the function is indeed in beta. In fact, we still do not know if the novelty will be available one day since in the images we can see that the introduction text of the function indicates that it is “being tested”, but it is very possible that likes for stories will be released in future updates.

Finally, we also know that the developers of the social network want to improve the security of their users by introducing a novelty that will offer the option of assigning the role of moderator to a user in the direct of Instagram.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) November 12, 2021

As you can see in the images that Alessandro Paluzzi has attached in his tweet, the option to add moderators to your live shows will be available in the settings menu along with the options to disable comments, disable live request, disable questions or share. The moderators, how could it be otherwise, will take care of delete comments and eject from live to users who do not respect the rules.

Until now it was unknown exactly how many moderators could be assigned for each direct route streaming from Instagram. Twitter offers the possibility of adding two moderators in Spaces, but from what we have learned recently, the photography social network would only allow one moderator per stream.

Unfortunately we do not know when all these Instagram news will be released. The most sensible thing to do is to think that Instagram will present each function little by little, progressively, instead of introducing all the news at once. Moderators will be very helpful for many users, the choice of publications will save us a lot of time and likes They will help users to express their emotions more comfortably. What do you think about all these news from the Facebook social network?

