The second hand is always a lottery but if we listen to the experts we will discover that there are certain models that it is better to avoid if we do not want to ruin ourselves with workshops and repairs. Sometimes the cheap turns out to be expensive.

With the semiconductor crisis buying a new car is getting really difficult, hence the second-hand market has begun to appreciate. And is that if you want a car, you can only access one through the second hand.

For this reason, experts have begun to warn about which models are better to age and which can be a bottomless repair hole.

Because, when a car turns out bad, no matter how much money you leave it, there is no solution. You will fix one thing and another will break. It is the law of life.

Fortunately, many car manufacturers have assumed that the future lies in the electrification of their vehicles. These seven brands have already announced when they will stop using diesel engines.

In Autobild They have compiled a list of the least reliable second-hand cars for all of you who are testing the waters. So before buying, take a look at the list, your portfolio will appreciate it:

Alfa Romeo MiTo: Despite its attractive design, this car paid the price for being the first small car in Alfa Romeo, and as you well know, the first editions never go well.

If you want to buy it used you should pay attention to common faults: Worn suspension mounts, faulty shock absorbers, broken sleeves on the driveshafts, worn brake discs, and above-average oil leakage.



Chevrolet Spark: This urban, manufactured since 2010, was available in Spain until 2014, when General Motors withdrew the Chevrolet brand from Europe.

The faulty steering system, suspension, bulbs, and brakes (also the handheld) often cause problems in older units. Be very careful with him Chevrolet spark.

Citroën C2: Those who think about buying a used Citroën C2 have a very high probability of getting into trouble, they say in Autobild.

The small urban model of Citroën it has an interior filled with hard plastic and whose finishes are not the best. It was manufactured until 2009 and the most common failures are: brake disc wear, oil leaks, rusty exhaust system and damaged drive shafts.

Dacia Logan: When a bargain can be expensive in the long run. The first generation built between 2005 and 2013 shows consistently poor results in inspection reports.

Deteriorated steering, engine and transmission oil leaks, punctured exhaust systems, as well as suspension problems are the main drawbacks that can be found to the inexpensive Romanian model of the subsidiary brand of Renault.

Fiat Bravo: The Fiat Bravo type 198 was built between 2007 and 2014, we are reminded in the magazine. And the most common problems of this Fiat compact focus on: springs and shock absorbers, oil leak in engine and gearbox and exhaust systems that rot too soon.

Only its low price on the second-hand market makes it an attractive car. East Fiat It is not one of the trustworthy ones.



Peugeot 207: The Peugeot 207 is incredibly versatile. It is available in a family version or as a convertible with a sheet metal folding roof, and there are also three- or five-door versions.

What’s more, the french utility, built between 2006 and 2015, is at more or less affordable prices. But it is not without its shortcomings. The most prominent are: oil leaks, worn brake discs, and faulty exhaust systems.