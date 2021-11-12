The news that come to Instagram focus on the voice to make the app more accessible, but above all to make it more entertaining. This is what comes to the Facebook application.

There is a maxim in the art world that says that the good artist copies, and that the genius steals. Pablo Picasso said it, and reason was not lacking. You just have to see how the world of technology works.

Instagram was clear that they had to make a move urgently if they wanted to attract new users to their application after the stratospheric appearance of TikTok.

Hence, Mark Zuckerberg’s app launched a short video option called Reels. From the outside it was clear what this movement was about.

And how it worked, now has entered two new features that are already very popular on TikTok in the hope that those who were still on the Chinese social network will switch to Instagram thanks to its improved Reels.

One of those tools is text to speech., which gives us a loquendo-style robotic voice, in order to improve accessibility in the app.

When a user writes a text for their videos, now you can have a self-generated voice read it aloud by accessing the function that is inside the text bubble in the lower left corner of the screen.

They will then have to choose between the two available voice options before posting their video. Although the text-to-speech feature will make Reels more accessible, it is also popular on TikTok simply because some find a robotic voice somewhat amusing.

The other tool is the voice effects. With this feature, creators can change the voice at will and choose from the various options available.

As is tradition, among the options is to change the voice so that it sounds as if a little helium has been inhaled. But they can also choose to sound like a radio host, a robot, or a vocalist.

As reported in the application, Instagram has already launched both audio tools, so users can already try them.