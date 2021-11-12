Big brands like McDonalds, Visa, the Vatican, Givenchy or Coca-Cola are betting heavily on NFTs (remember: the ‘non-fungible tokens’, documents and multimedia material ‘certified’ through the blockchain). But resistance to this trend is growing and increasingly visible.

So that pro-NFTs have started using the term ‘right-clicker’ to disqualify their critics, to those who do not see the interest in spending obscene amounts of money to obtain what they see as the dubious title to an image of even more dubious quality …





… and that they express their criticism publicly displaying downloaded NFT images free on your hard drive. And the truth is that these users have proudly assumed the title. And, without a doubt, they do it creatively.

The case of the millionaire mosaic

@Nicodotgay is precisely one of these ‘right-clickers’ who have decided to make their pride clear as such, and has proceeded to download up to 10,000 images – hopefully without the need to right-click on all of them – from the ‘popular’ collection of AI-generated NFTs ‘Lazy Lions’ …

… and create with them a mosaic with the shape of your hand by clicking on the right button of the mouse. The tweet in which he shows the ironic result already adds 22,000 retweets and almost 100,000 ‘likes’. In addition, he has uploaded the complete 210 MB image (which allows us to see the ‘lazy lions’ that he uses as pixels in real size) as a torrent (available at this link).

i downloaded all 10,000 of those ugly lazy lions nfts and turned them into a mosaic of a person right-clicking pic.twitter.com/HIJr97VlEo – nicodotgay (@nicodotgay) November 11, 2021

According to the NFT-Stats website, the average price of each Lazy Lion sold in the last week is a whopping $ 5,700 (yes, five thousand seven hundred, no zeros left over). Let us remember that this is so because their owners trust that they will be able to use them in the future as a store of value, although, unfortunately for them, science denies them for now.

A tweeter that replies to the original @Nicodotgay thread it states having checked the number of ‘pixels’ in the mosaic and counting ‘only’ 7,140. But, Even assuming this downward figure, we would be facing a mosaic of 40.7 million dollars.