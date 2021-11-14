We start Sunday with a new summary of what has been published in the decorative blogosphere in recent days. Inspiration to decorate the interior of the home in autumn and winter, focusing attention on the living room and the bathroom, on tips of order and ideas for Christmas.

We start with Vintage and Chic and a house with blocks of color and tropical fantasy in the Hamptons, of which we are left with a spectacular living area. A green velvet sofa We found it on Amazon for 429.99 euros.

Home Heavenly®- Ivan Sofa, Elegant sofa upholstered in Green Velvet Velvet with Black Legs 212 cm X 80 cm X 85 cm

We have seen other living rooms this week. On Delikatissen that of a cozy vintage duplex south of Stockholm and in Decorablog in a compilation of six ideas to combine the cushions with the sofa.

Of their environments, a fringed blanket in white We found it on Amazon for 25.99 euros and a couple of cushion covers in beige, for interior or exterior, for 12.39 euros.





RECYCO Fringed Blanket, 127 x 152cm, Chenille Knit Blanket, Sofa Blanket, Soft Blanket for Bed, Sofa, Chair (White)

All Smiles Beige Linen Outdoor Decorative Cushion And Pillow Covers for Sofa for Home Living Room 45x45CM ， 2PC for Patio Porch

In the decorative blogosphere we have also begun to see decorative ideas for Christmas, in A Pinch of Home for Christmas decorations in pastel shades and there is also room for organization, particularly in Scandinavian style These days they gave us tips to keep the jewelry in order.

Of their environments, a game of four conical candles In pink they are available on Amazon for 12.99 euros and a set of 8 pieces for the drawer organization for 11.99 euros.





4 x 25cm Tapered Candles, Colored Dinner Candles, Long Candles, Tapered Candles, Rose Scented Candles, Gifts for Women, Home Candles, Roses for Weddings, Parties, Mother’s Day

Gypsum Drawer Organizer 8 Pcs, Felt Drawer Organizer, Desk Organizer Drawers, Drawer Organizers, Drawer Organizer Boxes (Plastic-White)

Finally, we also find inspiration for the decoration of bathrooms, in A House with Views they spoke to us this week about the advantages of a tiled bathroom and Decorate my house we saw the original bathroom of a house with color, eclectic style and airplane wings on the ceiling.

Inspired by its environments, six pieces of adhesive tile Ecoart white there are them on Amazon for 25.99 euros and a bathroom faucet antique brass finish for 64.50 euros.





Ecoart 6 PCS Decorative Adhesives Wall Stickers, stick wall tiles, White Brick Design, 3d Effect, Self-adhesive Border, For Bathroom and Kitchen （milk white with white background）

Hiendure® Solid Brass Wall Mounted Kitchen Mixer Faucet Bathroom Inspired Sink Tap, Antique Brass Finish

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And so far our weekly summary for today, we return next week with a new installment of the decorative week.

In Decoesfera | The decorative week: tips to improve the comfort, style and warmth of the home in autumn