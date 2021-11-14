Christmas begins to creep into our lives. And like every year, El Corte Inglés has already launched its collections so that we can fill our home with magic with ornaments so that we can decorate every corner of our home.

This year, El Corte Inglés has prepared 6 different collections so that you can choose the Christmas that best suits your home, and also your personality. From the most traditional Christmas, to the most groundbreaking and avant-garde.

Traditional Christmas





If you are a fan of traditional Christmas, with rustic airs and with red, green tones, and old gold details mixed with tartan squares, this Christmas collection will enchant you.





The tartan is a Christmas classic. And this ball for the tree, or to create a centerpiece, we thought was ideal. And it costs 1.95 euros.





We love nutcrackers. And this set of three pendants costs 9.95 euros.

Set of three Nutcracker pendants





To give our living room a touch of winter, this cushion with a roe deer will go like a glove. Price: 19.95 euros.

Decorative cushion with roe deer

White Christmas





If you are a fan of a white Christmas, and you like bright environments, with white as the main protagonist, combined with caramel and natural tones along with mint green touches, these ornaments are for you. This collection includes natural fibers and woods, ceramics, plush, paper and brass.





This glitter glass ball will add luminosity and a sophisticated touch to your tree. It costs 3.95 euros

Glitter glass ball Christmas El Corte Inglés





Another crystal ball that has fascinated us with its design with green branches. Price: 3.95 euros.

Glass ball with green leaves





At Christmas you cannot miss a wreath. And this crown with glitter leaves will brighten your home. It costs 29.95 euros.

Glitter leaf crown

Magic garden





This trend wants to fill our homes with color and fantasy, thanks to a selection of balls and ornaments that are inspired by a colorful garden full of flowers, fruits and insects to decorate the tree. The use of gold stands out with a wide color of different shades of red and green.





This ball is inspired by flowers and winter fruits, and it is a real fantasy. Its price? 7.95 euros.





A crystal nutcracker pendant, although it has nothing to do with the traditional pendants that we have seen at the beginning of this selection of ornaments. Price: 5.95 euros.

Nutcracker crystal pendant





In this decorative trend there are also textiles such as this beautiful decorative cushion with floral Christmas motifs and contrasting embroidery. It is made of 100% cotton, and costs 21.95 euros.

Decorative cushion with Christmas print

Enchanted Forest





This trend is contemporary, and is inspired by animals and the colors of a winter forest. It is full of shades of gray and blue with green touches, and its materials are aged wood, natural fibers and worn metal.





In your Christmas forest you cannot miss a squirrel like this one, placed inside a transparent glass ball to decorate the tree. Price: 3.95 euros.

Christmas ball with squirrel





To give a touch of color to the sofa within this deco trend, nothing better than this decorative cushion with a polar bear print and floral motifs. It is made of 100% cotton, and costs 19.95 euros.





Christmas is synonymous with light, warmth, and candles … And this glass candle holder decorated with reindeer will help you create a magical atmosphere in your home. Price: 2.95 euros.

Reindeer decorated candle holder

Sweet Christmas

For lovers of elegant textures and exquisite pieces, El Corte Inglés offers us this collection full of original shapes to decorate every corner of the house. Common to powder pink, the collection is filled with subtle touches of black, eucalyptus, and gold.





This reindeer pendant couldn’t be more fun and sophisticated. It costs 3.95 euros.





Christmas wreaths made with balls are a classic. But we must recognize that the colors of this model are loving to the fullest. It costs 34.95 euros.

Christmas wreath with balls





If you want to decorate the tree with a uniform and varied decoration, here is a set consisting of 18 balls of different sizes and with different decorations. In addition, gold is a very combinable color. Price: 19.95 euros.

Set of 18 Christmas balls

Stellar christmas





With the Stellar Christmas trend you are going to freak out if you are looking for something different and full of color. This collection is modern and multicolored, with futuristic and fun ornaments in which silver, pink, yellow, green tones stand out …





This pendant made of glass has enchanted us thanks to its original rainbow-shaped design, ideal for your tree to have a lot of personality. Price: 7.95 euros.





How many of your friends have a cat dressed as an astronaut on their Christmas tree? Certainly none. So make your tree unique with this original pendant. Price: 7.95 euros.

Astronaut cat pendant





This glass pendant could not be more fun, being composed of a ship directed by a giraffe. Price: 9.95 euros.

