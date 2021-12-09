INPer 44 years: 44 years after its foundation, the “Isidro Espinosa de los Reyes” National Institute of Perinatology (INPer). It remains at the forefront at the national level in surgical procedures and performs highly specialized perinatal surgery. To correct congenital malformations in utero, such as heart disease or certain diseases that put the life of the product at risk.

This type of intervention was carried out through a pilot program that was implemented over two years, in which 26 patients were treated. The goal is to consolidate perinatal surgery and perform 200 interventions per year.

Fetal surgeries are a unique procedure of its kind in health institutions in the country. They make it possible to improve the quality of life of the fetus, explained the general director of INPer, Jorge Arturo Cardona Pérez.

Currently, highly specialized perinatal surgery is used to treat cases of neural tube defects. As well as congenital cardiovascular or pulmonary malformations, such as diaphragmatic hernia, or to solve problems during twin pregnancies.

INPer’s multidisciplinary team is made up of specialists in neonatology, fetal surgery, and pediatric surgery. In addition to obstetrics, genetics, pediatric neurosurgery and specialist nurses.

Among the most important interventions are surgery in a twin pregnancy of a 32-year-old girl, originally from Tecámac, State of Mexico. Diagnosed with fetus-fetus transfusion syndrome, who received an amniotic patch at week 22 of pregnancy due to premature rupture of membranes.

The twins are six months old and in perfect health. This type of surgery will be the one with the highest recurrence performed at the INPer, due to its incidence of 1,400 cases per year in Mexico.

The second case was carried out in collaboration with specialists from the “Ignacio Chávez” National Institute of Cardiology. After detecting congenital cardiovascular malformation known as critical aortic stenosis in the product of a 26-year-old girl, originally from Mexico City.

With the fetal intervention performed at the INPer, the pregnancy could continue without complications and today her son is 10 months old. He is in good health and is being monitored.

The third surgery was performed on a 41-year-old pregnant woman, positive for COVID-19, originally from Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. Which underwent emergency surgery due to the fact that the product that was in gestation was diagnosed with a pulmonary cyst.

At birth he received specialized neonatal and cardiology care; He is currently five months old, in good health and continues to be monitored.

The general director of INPer stressed that, if these interventions had not been carried out, the products in gestation would have died.

Interviewed on the occasion of the anniversary of its foundation, which is commemorated on December 8. Cardona Pérez highlighted the need to strengthen care programs to avoid complications in the event of COVID-19 infection.

He said that two out of every three pregnant women attended by the institute are overweight or obese. Between 22 to 25 percent have blood pressure problems and 12 percent have diabetes.

“Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic on March 11 of last year. The institute began a planning process to face challenges, through a study called Clinical and epidemiological characterization of COVID-19 infection in the perinatal period ”, he mentioned.

This strategy included, among other actions, the application of detection tests, hospital reconversion. As well as the reinforcement of the multidisciplinary group to attend positive cases. 25 percent of the pregnant women who came to the institute were asymptomatic.

“At the institute, we generally handle very high-risk pregnancies, so we have a highly specialized multidisciplinary group, and that gave us the opportunity to adequately manage possible complications that patients with COVID could present.”

In the last two years, the institute has not registered any maternal deaths or deaths from COVID-19.

Of the nearly 2,600 pregnancies attended in 2020, he exemplified, around 400 tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The general director of INPer said that, derived from the work carried out by the medical and nursing staff, in the last two years the institute has not registered any maternal death or by contagion of COVID-19.

During the last 18 months, most of the patients seen were not controlled at the institute; They came to the emergency department for different reasons. Many presented with complications, but fortunately, the results so far have been favorable.

Regarding the number of annual births, Cardona Pérez noticed a reduction from the second half of 2020, which is why he closed the year with 2,500 births, when they normally have between 3,200 and 3,400.

Finally, the general director of INPer expressed his pride that the institution is an emblem in Latin America, in attention to maternal perinatal health.

