We are in the middle of the anniversary season. If this week we celebrated the 20th birthday of the first Xbox, the one that does not stop the party is Ubisoft. The French company commemorates its 35th anniversary, with special promotions and various gifts for everyone.

And it is the free games that make our eyes shine the most, ready to hunt down such an offer. In this case it is the turn of Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, one of the legendary titles of the company’s franchise. Here is the link to download it on PC, although you have to take into account one detail.

This free copy links to Ubisoft Connect, but we’ll have a limited time to claim it. The promotion starts from today, November 17, and runs until November 25. That is, a week to get hold of it and then be able to enjoy its content without worries forever.

As always in the saga, it is time to take command of the legendary Sam Fisher, ready to sneak into any nook and cranny that comes his way. We are in 2008, in a time when wars are fought for information. The NSA trusts us to infiltrate enemy territory and recover all kinds of files.

For this, we have all kinds of tools, gadgets and weapons. You will have to be attentive to the movements and behaviors of each enemy to advance through levels with multiple paths. Yes indeed, we ran out of multiplayer modesas online features were phased out in 2016.