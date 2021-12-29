That of going to the call of our friends and family to fix their problems with the PC, is over in most cases. All this thanks to remote control applications, such as the popular TeamViewer, that allow us to carry out these tasks without leaving home. But here we must take into account some functions related to the security of our PC.
For those who do not know this type of specific applications, we tell you that these are very useful software solutions in these times. They basically allow us connect remotely from our PC to any other to handle it as we wish. In this way we have the possibility of carrying out a real-time analysis to look for possible failures in the equipment and to solve them.
As it is easy to imagine this is something that can also be done in reverse. That is other users connect to our PC in the same way to manage our team. The companies in which they must offer certain maintenance to their clients serve as a clear example of all this. Programs such as the aforementioned TeamViewer, among others, allow you to troubleshoot your software or platform without having to physically access that computer with problems.
But of course, how can you imagine this type of accesses and remote controls Through the internet they have their risks. That is why these same programs that we are talking about have a series of security-related functions. We can customize and adapt them to our needs depending on each case. In fact, next, we will talk about a trick that allows us to improve the security of the aforementioned program.
Improve TeamViewer security and avoid hassles
It may be the case that a company, friend or acquaintance needs to access our computer remotely for some reason. There are many programs that can be used for all this, although TeamViewer is one of the most popular in the sector. The first thing you have to know is that so that someone else can access our PC remotely, we must first provide them with the corresponding access password that the program offers us. Without it, the connection will not be possible.
But what we want to talk about here is in a way that the program itself offers us to limit the type of access and control that can be carried out. What we mean by this is that we can establish what type of changes and actions to take the one that connects to our PC remote form. To achieve this, the first thing we do is access the application settings window. We just have to click on the menu option Extras / Options.
At the bottom of the left panel we find a category called Advanced, where we click. Next, on the right side we will see a drop-down list next to Access control. Here we are going to find several options to limit the type of access that those who connect to our computer remotely will have. In fact, the best thing to do in this case is to opt for the Custom Configuration option.
Thus, by clicking on the Configure button, we will have the possibility of fully customizing this section to improve program security.