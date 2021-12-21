This is what you should do so that your phone is not infected by a malicious image that is corrupting the memory when receiving it on WhatsApp .

WhatsApp, being the most used messaging application of the moment, is also the main tool used by cybercriminals to try to infect a greater number of users, and if you are one of those people who do not like to update their applications very often , you are probably in trouble.

And is that if you do not have the latest updated version for WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, it is likely that your device is exposed to a new attack that could only infect you by receiving a malicious image.

This is reported to the National Institute of Cybersecurity, that in a statement points out that those users with version 2.21.22.6 or earlier on Android are exposed to this security flaw. These users could end up receiving a malicious image that can lead to device memory corruption.

The solution is so simple How to update WhatsApp to the latest version 2.21.22.7 for Android so that we are not susceptible to this attack. The attack can be carried out over the network and does not require any type of authentication.

It is said that the vulnerable component is Image Blurring Handler, and with this a cybercriminal can create and send a malicious image that can cause out-of-limit writing, or buffer overflow, causing the memory of the device to be corrupted, affecting user data and also stored programs.

So we advise you to check if you are currently running the latest version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, to avoid receiving this malicious image from any of your contacts or strangers.