During the presentation of the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter earnings report, Disney released the status of its Disney + content platform. Already in the first months of launch in November 2019, the proposal could boast of having exceeded the subscriber expectations projected for its first five years. In the last quarter of this 2021, the subscription service has gained 2.1 million subscribers and totals 118 million subscribers.

Although the numbers align with the expectations previously raised by CEO Bob Chapek, taking into account the emergence of other platforms, the result hurt Wall Street’s forecast It estimated the company would report 125.4 million total Disney + subscribers as of the fourth quarter, suggesting 9.4 million new subscribers as of the third quarter.

Disney + competes solidly in the streaming world

Compared to the same period in 2020, Disney + had 73.7 million subscribers, so its growth over the last year has been more than positive. And the fact is that the entertainment giant is supported not only by the content created in recent years, but by the new productions that it has added to its catalog, thanks to the Marvel and Star Wars acquisitions, generating Popular hits like “The Mandalorian”, “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

During the earnings call, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that the company expects its additions to Disney + in the second half of fiscal 2022 to be significantly higher than in the first half of the year.

Currently, Disney’s average revenue per subscriber has declined in recent quarters due to lower prices for its Disney + and Hotstar package in Indonesia and India. The service has a lower average monthly income per paid subscriber than traditional Disney + in other markets, lowering the average for the quarter.

Despite the results, Disney + comfortably competes in the streaming arena. And it is that, at present it is positioned after Netflix, as the most popular transmission service. By October 2021, Netflix had 213.5 million subscribers worldwide. Like is logic, Disney has raised its expectations to 230 to 260 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, a figure with which it could exceed the amount will have more subscribers than Netflix today.

