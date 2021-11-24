Today the 112th Ordinary General Assembly of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) was held. The event headed by its director, Zoé Robledo, served to summarize the work carried out during the pandemic but also to recognize those in charge of caring for patients. Without the work of thousands of elements, it would not have been possible to recover more than two million infected. In addition, recognitions for professional trajectory were also delivered to the most outstanding doctors.

Examples for the entire health union

In this sense, a professional and institutional career recognition was given to Dr. Guillermo Careaga Reyna, director of the General Hospital of the La Raza National Medical Center, for his outstanding career in favor of cardiovascular surgery for the benefit of the beneficiaries. Another was also given to Dr. Rafael Medrano Guzmán, director of the Hospital de Oncología del Siglo XXI, for his outstanding career in favor of oncology in the country.

The IMSS Competitiveness Award 2021 was also awarded to the medical units, social and administrative that have distinguished themselves by carrying out their work with excellence and giving attention to the beneficiaries with the highest quality standards.

The competitiveness award was received by the holders of the following units: Dr. Dulce María Guadalupe Juárez Andrade, head of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 58 “Las Margaritas”, East Mexico State, in the category of medical units .

The IMSS Gold Award in the category of social units was received by Sergio Arturo Farías Gutiérrez, director of the Atlixco-Metepec Vacation Center, Puebla. Meanwhile, Andrés Moreno Aguirre, head of the Poza Rica Subdelegation, Veracruz Norte, obtained the IMSS Award in the administrative units category.

Likewise, Dr. Juan Carlos Ramírez Zúñiga, from the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) Hospital de Traumatología y Ortopedia No. 21 of Monterrey, Nuevo León, received recognition, who stood out as evaluator with the best performance in the IMSS Award for the Competitiveness 2021.

Work done during the pandemic

Now, as part of his speech, Robledo affirmed that the best stage of the institution is in the future, in a future with well-being to make it the axis of universal access to health and open the doors of social security to female workers of the home and independent workers.

During the act carried out for the first time in the 78-year history of Social Security in the National Palace, the general director affirmed that the pandemic taught that the future can be uncertainly dangerous, that is why the IMSS thinks about the future, which is nothing else. that the future with well-being.

As part of the presentation of the Work Report and Activities Program (ILPA) 2020-2021, detailed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute attended to 1.5 million confirmed cases and 314 thousand hospitalized, of which 33 thousand are population without social security.

“There can be no victory in a pandemic, but there can be certainty of duty accomplished: 233 converted hospitals, 18 expansion units, 47,185 hired workers and the most important data of all: zero rejections. No one was closed the door. No one gave up either. Nobody stopped ”.

On the other hand, Zoé Robledo highlighted that through the National Strategy for the Recovery of Services, 2021 will close with 80 million Family Medicine Consultations, 13 million Specialty Consultations and 983 thousand Surgeries. “If we take 2019 as the last regular year, we will be reaching a level of 75.4 percent, when it is forecast that most of the world’s countries will close at 55 percent.”