If you are interested in buying the three-node model, you can buy the COVR-1103 for less than € 90, a very good price to cover the entire house with wireless coverage.

If you are interested in buying the two-node model, you can buy the COVR-1102 for less than € 60, a really competitive price.

The manufacturer D-Link has the D-Link model COVR-1102 and COVR-1103, with two and three nodes respectively, which will allow us to obtain great coverage and wireless speed in our home, with the aim of browsing the Internet from fluent form and have the lowest possible latency. This WiFi Mesh system is simultaneous dual band with WiFi 5 and AC1200 class, so you can achieve a speed of up to 300Mbps in 2.4GHz and a speed of up to 867Mbps in the 5GHz band. This model has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for each node, therefore, we will also have the possibility of interconnecting them via cable thanks to the fact that it supports Ethernet Backhaul.

We must remember that this model has the Movistar Triple VLAN FTTH profile, we have extensive configuration options in its firmware, especially with regard to the WiFi wireless network, because this model supports WPA3-Personal to adequately protect all wireless communications.

If you want a top-of-the-range mesh WiFi system, the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 is what you are looking for. This equipment has simultaneous triple band with WiFi 6 and AX6600 class, with a dedicated frequency band for interconnection, a 2.5G Multigigabit port for WAN / LAN and three Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN. If you want one of the best WiFi Mesh systems, this is the equipment you should buy. In addition, it has a high-performance USB 3.0 port, so you can share files and folders on a local network and the Internet.

The manufacturer D-Link also has a WiFi repeater model that supports WiFi Mesh if we use certain compatible routers. The DAP-1620 model is a device with AC1300 simultaneous dual band, with up to 400Mbps of speed in 2.4GHz and a speed of up to 867Mbps in 5GHz, in addition, it has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN. This model can work with any model of wireless router, ideal for repeating the WiFi signal of any device. However, if you use a Mesh-compatible D-Link router, you can have WiFi roaming and band-steering quickly and easily.

If you want a WiFi repeater that is integrated into the ASUS AiMesh WiFi system, the ASUS RP-AX56 model is a very interesting device. It has simultaneous dual band and WiFi 6 with AX1800, in addition, it has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN, so we will have the possibility of interconnecting it via cable to have the best possible performance. This team is worth less than 80 euros, a really competitive price considering its specifications.

If you are interested in buying a mid-range WiFi 6 router, this D-Link DIR-X1560 model is really competitively priced. It has simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi AX1500, in the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 300Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 1,201Mbps. This model has one Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN. The firmware incorporates QoS, the possibility of configuring a guest WiFi network, DMZ, support for the Movistar FTTH triple VLAN and many other configuration options.

If you are going away this Christmas holidays, take a MiFi with 4G connectivity with you to connect all the devices you need to the Internet, without having to tether with your smartphone, something that will drain the battery quickly. The D-Link DWR-932 model has a 4G LTE modem compatible with 3G networks, it is capable of reaching a speed of up to 300Mbps in 2.4GHz WiFi, it has a 2,000mAh battery to have an autonomy of about 8 hours about. This MiFi 4G will allow us to connect a maximum of up to 10 users simultaneously.

As you have seen, we have a large number of offers to connect via WiFi without having problems.