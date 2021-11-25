Improve your Internet with a new router with these offers

We show you a series of network devices that we can find in offer on Amazon. A selection of routers to change the one offered by the operator, some equipment to improve Wi-Fi such as repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems, as well as network switches. All of them have a reduced price, so it can be an opportunity to acquire them. As always, we show them in lists to make it easier to read and better find the product.
Routers on sale at Amazon
First of all let’s see some routers that we can find at a reduced price. It is undoubtedly a fundamental piece for any connection and we must take care of all the details to make them work correctly. Sometimes it is necessary to buy a new one and thus achieve a higher yield.
ASUS RT-AX92U
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router
- Speed up to 6100 Mbps
- MU-MIMO technology
- Four convertible antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 133.99 euros.
Tenda AC6
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Four external antennas
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Control via app
- Sale price: 19.98 euros.
ASUS TUF AX5400
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Gaming port
- External antennas
- Speed up to 5400 Mbps
- Sale price: 109.99 euros.
TP-Link MR6400
- Wi-Fi router with 4G coverage
- Two detachable external antennas
- Speed up to 300 Mbps
- Ethernet port
- No configuration required
- Sale price: 65.98 euros.
Tenda AC10
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Control via app
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 23.98 euros.
Devices to improve Wi-Fi on offer
In order to improve wireless coverage we can make use of different devices. We are going to see some interesting offers in Mesh systems, PLC devices or repeaters. Again, these are equipment that is available at a reduced price on Amazon and we can take advantage of the offer.
Netgear EX7700
- Wi-Fi Mesh Amplifier
- Triband
- 2200 Mbps speed
- Universal compatibility
- Two Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 96.90 euros.
TP-Link TL-WA855RE
- Wi-Fi repeater with 300 Mbps speed
- Two external antennas
- Ethernet port
- Great compatibility
- Sale price: 15.99 euros.
Huawei WiFi Mesh
- Two-device mesh system
- Speed up to 2200 Mbps
- Covers an area of up to 400 square meters
- Control via app
- Sale price: 109.99 euros.
Linksys WHW0303B
- Wi-Fi Mesh system with three nodes
- Covers an area of up to 525 square meters
- Triband
- Control by application
- Sale price: 220.99 euros.
devolo Magic 1
- Kit of two PLC adapters
- Integrated power connector
- Two Fast Ethernet and one Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Sale price: 89 euros.
AVM FRITZ! 1260E
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Easy installation
- Sale price: 114.95 euros.
Network switches on offer
An alternative to connecting devices via Wi-Fi is to be able to use a network switch and connect more devices via cable. This offers greater stability and is also useful for devices that only have Ethernet and no wireless connection.
D-Link DGS-105
- Network switch with five Gigabit Ethernet ports
- QoS traffic prioritization
- Metal housing for better heat dissipation
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 14.49 euros.
Netgear GS308
- Network switch with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Metal casing
- Easy installation
- Silent operation
- Sale price: 21.99 euros.
In RedesZone we do not have any agreement with these brands. We search for the best deals on Amazon and take a small commission in return.