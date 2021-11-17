One of the most important accessories that always accompany us in sports are watches as they help us in practice and keep track. There are different types and characteristics that adapt them to each discipline.

The model Polar Unite It is a good planner since it controls night recovery, sleep and creates training plans according to your daily physical condition.





SportWatch – Polar Unite, Bluetooth, Water resistant, Sports modes, Sleep control, Notifications, Coral

Now you can get this watch at MediaMarkt for 99 euros (before 149 euros). It includes GPS, heart rate meter, training guides, calories, steps and is water resistant up to 30 m deep. The straps are fully interchangeable and you can choose between several colors.

The battery Rechargeable lasts 50 hours with GPS, 4 days with a heart rate monitor and 1 month in watch mode. It can sync with both Android and iOS devices as well as gym machines and cycling computers.

The touch screen it is customizable to TFT color with high contrast and ambient light sensor.

