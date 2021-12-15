Social networks have made a series of images viral where they show how the Grinch is arrested in the United States because he wanted to “steal Christmas.”

As absurd as it may sound, the reality is that, according to a report from the Brownsville Police Department in Texas, United States, on August 11 a person wearing the costume of The Grinch was arrested.

In case there is someone who does not know the Grinch, it is a fictional character who hates Christmas and, according to what has been seen in some films, does everything possible so that this holiday is not celebrated.

Now, thanks to social networks, a subject has gone viral who, disguised as such a character, confessed to wanting to “steal Christmas”.

The report came through Facebook, where some users claimed to see a person dressed in a red brick fireplace design shirt and a Santa Claus hat, who was reportedly trying to steal toys from children.

Faced with this, officer M. Rojas “responded quickly and was able to locate the subject through the main entrance, trying to escape,” but in the end they ended up detaining the stranger and managed to get him on a patrol to ‘transport the subject to the city jail’ ”.

“The subject was placed in the back seat of a unit, but, soon, the agents realized that this was moving abruptly. When the unit left the parking lot, the officer noticed that the detainee no longer had the handcuffs and it was then that the guy managed to open the back door and ran away from the officer, “they said.

After the escape, the Christmas Control Division of the Brownsville Police Department alerted people that, if they saw the subject in question, they should immediately contact the authorities.

Yes, actually, this is just a joke towards the followers of the page on the occasion of the holidays and how close Christmas is at this point.

What is clear here is that social media can make wild stories like this go viral in a matter of minutes.

As we can see, the publication already has more than 10 thousand reactions, hundreds of comments and has been shared more than three thousand times.

Why is this happening? In itself, several things come together. First of all, it is one of the most iconic characters of this time and, according to Statista, The Grinch is the most watched Christmas movie in history, above the two installments of Home Alone (My Poor Little Angel).

On the other hand, these types of stories, in the midst of so many publications about Covid-19 and others more of a yellowish or alarmist nature, are a kind of respite for users looking for an outlet on their social networks.

So, in that sense, even though it was a joke, it was a very well thought out strategy to get the attention of users on Facebook, so much so that the content has already gone viral.

