They learn technological solutions to be applied in people’s daily lives.

With the passage of time and the arrival of the technological giants, who are in charge of providing new digital alternatives, the offers of companies and the needs of the consumer are updated, causing technology to be increasingly used in everyday life. . According to the Digital 2021 study, carried out by We Are Social and Hootsuite, users around the world spend approximately 6 hours and 54 minutes connected to the internet, a fact that has drawn the attention of brands to seek new growth opportunities.

Business and technology

Different initiatives offer professionals the opportunity to take advantage of technology to better position their companies, generate job performance, raise their knowledge and even improve their quality of life.

The SingularityU Digital Series Jalisco event, for example, supported 1,500 people with three days full of content and learning, where technological solutions were shown that manage to transform and increase the value of companies or individuals through some methods specified in the event, such as like the future of happiness, big data, artificial intelligence and its importance in the transformation of our world.

Innovation opportunities

More and more companies are interested in technology to offer new business alternatives that benefit the population, whether in terms of their personal or professional development. This is the case of PsicoTips, a company created by two young people who seek to promote a better lifestyle by bringing together science, art and technology, offering solutions in training and skills development to other companies and universities through experiences personalized training programs and online courses.

Advances allow the creation of new businesses and the development of people; However, to take advantage of its benefits, it is necessary to have initiatives that encourage them to adopt new technological developments.