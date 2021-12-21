image, event publicity and launch date are filtered

Exactly one year after the launch of the Mi 11, Xiaomi will present its successor the December 28th, as announced by the company through its official account Weibo.

The new line will be called Xiaomi 12, following the company’s decision to phase out its Mi brand earlier this year.

In a graphic advertisement that works as a preview of the event, Xiaomi uses the image of the Chinese sprinter Your Bingtian.

This suggests that the event is likely to focus mostly on the Chinese market, before focusing on global markets.

When the Xiaomi 12 comes out

Xiaomi’s 12-series lineup could include up to four different devices, Gadgets 360 has posted.

These include the Xiaomi 12, 12-Pro, 12 X, and 12 Ultra, although not all of them may be announced during the event on December 28, 2021.

This year’s Mi 11 Ultra, for example, wasn’t announced until the end of March.

According to Gizmochina, different Xiaomi executives have been seen using the other three phones to post on their Weibo accounts.

Features of the new Xiaomi

There are not many official details about the new smartphones of the Chinese company. What is known is that they will have inside the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Images leaked by @UniverseIce on Twitter, supposedly from the brand’s marketing actions, show that the Xiaomi 12 and 12-Pro will have cameras located in the center of the device.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro coming pic.twitter.com/HRCYuamab9 – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2021

Other leaks, in this case @OnLeaks, show that the Xiaomi 12 includes a triple rear camera with a 50 megapixel sensor.

Currently, Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone seller in Europe and the second largest seller of devices under Android in the world, only behind Samsung.

Demand grew notably in 2021 driven by the Xiaomi Mi 11, which offers specifications comparable to Samsung’s flagship products, but at more affordable prices.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched worldwide in February 2021, which allows us to assume that the international version of the Xiaomi 12 will arrive after the event on December 28.