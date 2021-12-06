Can you live in an apartment of 10 square meters? IKEA says yes, using a few decorating tricks.

With its more than 14 million inhabitants, Tokyo it is one of the most overcrowded cities in the world.

There, housing is very expensive, and most are content to live in flats of 40 or 50 square meters. Students are even accommodated in 16-square-meter apartments.

IKEA Japan goes one step further, showing that you can live in an apartment of only 10 square meters, which rents for only 99 yen, barely 77 euro cents per month. You can see it in this gallery:

The key to making a space of only 10 square meters livable, according to IKEA, are its minimalist and modular furniture.

IKEA designs are usually very clean and straightforward, with just the right materials to do their job, and that’s it. reduce what they occupy.

What’s more most of them can be used for different tasks. Its modular design allows you to extend shelves or add the desired drawers, to take advantage of the space.

In the case of this 10 square meter mini house, IKEA has taken advantage of the vertical space, stretching the shelves to the ceiling.

It all started on a small farm in Småland, as a family business. The story of how IKEA became the world’s largest home products company is as fascinating as it is inspiring.

For example, its IVAR modular storage system, which has been used to add drawers and compartments, covers the entire wall.

It also has a drop down table, which can be used to telecommute.

Another recurring trick in using furniture and chairs with castors, designed to move as needed.

This is the case of the computer chair, which can be used to work or to watch TV, depending on where you place it.

Buying guide with which you will be able to know the different systems that exist to filter water and clean it of foreign elements or bad flavors that it may have.

As we see in the gallery, the apartment has two levels. Downstairs is the living room, kitchen and bathroom, and upstairs is a bed accessed by a staircase.

The sofa is fold-out and hides a second bed, so you can even accept guests.

Although it is a advertising campaign IKEA Japan to promote the pragmatism of its furniture, this mini house is fully functional, to the point that He rents it for three years at a price of only 99 yen a month, less than one euro.

Applications are open until January 23 on this website, and apparently they have more than one tiny apartment of this type.

Would you be able to live in a 10 square meter house?