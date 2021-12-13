This robot is capable of transforming itself into a humanoid, also into a vehicle and even to overcome almost any obstacle.

Right now engineers and scientists around the world are working on different robots focused on various tasks that can end up making our lives much easier, but there is also another set of scientists who can create a single robot that can be several things thanks to their transformation capabilities.

Now the company Swiss-Mile has shown its new wheeled robot that can be equal parts humanoid and car, and that it works for a lot of circumstances. This new robot, an advanced version of ANYmal that was originally created by ETH Zurich, has been shown in a new video where we can see each of its properties.

It is a very versatile wheeled robot that is capable of crawling, standing up, overcoming obstacles, going up and down stairs and even participating in lifelong car races.

It is a 3-in-1 machine that can turn into a car, quadruped, and humanoid. It can move at speeds of up to 22 km / h, efficiently overcome steep terrain, also navigate stairs and even carry payloads.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this robot is that it also can transform into a kind of humanoid leaning on its two rear wheels. This mode has been designed for the delivery service using its front parts as if they were arms, and being able to even grab the packages and place them in its cargo compartment.

Is new version of ANYmal It is equipped with LiDAR and GPS sensors and can transport tools, all kinds of goods and even heavy materials, both indoors and outdoors.

The company claims that its robot is 83% more efficient than other payload systems and yet they point out that it has a duration of two hours per battery charge.

They want to market their robot for a multitude of tasks including mapping, inspection, assistance and logistics. His intention is to commercialize his robots to interested companies next year.