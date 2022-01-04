In Ikea there is everything and now it is also possible to buy some Lego toys and the perfect boxes to store them.

It is not the first time that Ikea and Lego have joined forces, two years ago we already discovered a collaboration that they carried out, and at this moment those who want complete your Lego collection or buy a gift box, they can do it at the furniture giant.

It is not worth spending too much time explaining what Lego looks like. The popular brand is all an institution in the toy world And it’s just as much fun to follow the directions on some frame-building products as it is to let your imagination run wild.

The box that Ikea has for sale contains 201 Lego pieces of all types and sizes so that everyone can create whatever they want, from buildings to vehicles to landscapes. With so many pieces there is no limit and, although it is especially focused on children, we already know that adults also enjoy this brand.



This box of Lego bricks has arrived on the BYGGLEK line And it includes a small accessory that helps the little ones to assemble and disassemble the parts that are most difficult for them to handle.

At Ikea they also want any product to share their philosophy with prices, despite the latest news in this regard, and the 201 pieces they are sold for only 15 euros.

To complete these Lego pieces, Ikea has also put another product on sale that is especially useful: three boxes of different sizes to store and organize the Lego pieces that share design.

How could it be otherwise with Ikea, they are designed to save as much space as possible. Also, being Lego boxes, too fit together vertically as pieces of the same game.

The boxes have measures 26x18x12 centimeters and now they are sold at Ikea for 17 euros. Perfect to give these dates.