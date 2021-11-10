If you want to take better pictures the google camera it should be your main choice. This has become an essential alternative for a large number of users, since it drastically improves the capacity of your phone’s camera.
The GCam Not only is it exclusive to the Pixel, the series of smartphones made by the great G. Well, it really is, but it can be downloaded as an APK on a huge number of devices. But if you have problems with the camera of your Xiaomi you may have to solve them first. However, for its operation to be optimum you will have to get hold of the XML files.
What are they for
XML stands for eXtensible Markup Language. In short, it is a metalanguage which defines a set of rules for the coding of documents. That is, it provides a way to generate a custom language.
Its use is intended for various situations, but the most common is for define the structure of the documents. Just for this question we need them so that the GCam works perfectly, since they save a specific configuration.
Download the best version of GCam
There is an XML file for each model and brand of smartphones, as these contain detailed and key information about it. Based on the specifications of the terminal in question configure automatically the best GCam settings for your mobile. It can really mean chaos to find the corresponding file with your smartphone and the best version of Google’s camera.
Therefore, there is an application that will make it easier for you to search for the latter. Is about GCamator, an application with which you will download the best possible version of GCam. You just have to enter the model of your mobile and the app will take care of the dirty work.
Download the XML file
If you think that the problem is finding the XML file that corresponds to your terminal, you are wrong. In the developer website In the application you will find a huge list with the files of each model.
The best thing is that you press Ctrl + F and enter the name of your phone to locate it as quickly as possible. Its installation consists of a few short steps that you will complete without any inconvenience.
- Access the GCam Settings and click on Settings.
- Select Save and enter a name.
- Move the downloaded XML file to the Configs / Configs7 folder inside the GCam folder.
- Go back to the app and press repeatedly on the side of the shutter button. Click on the downloaded file.
After this process you will enjoy a better image quality when using GCam. For this reason, XML files are essential if you are going to use Google’s photographic software.