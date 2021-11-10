The GCam Not only is it exclusive to the Pixel, the series of smartphones made by the great G. Well, it really is, but it can be downloaded as an APK on a huge number of devices. But if you have problems with the camera of your Xiaomi you may have to solve them first. However, for its operation to be optimum you will have to get hold of the XML files.

What are they for

XML stands for eXtensible Markup Language. In short, it is a metalanguage which defines a set of rules for the coding of documents. That is, it provides a way to generate a custom language.

Its use is intended for various situations, but the most common is for define the structure of the documents. Just for this question we need them so that the GCam works perfectly, since they save a specific configuration.