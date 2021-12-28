In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Forget about the cloud and others hosting your things with this huge 18 TB hard drive that will take time to fill. And it has a discount of 43%.

Streaming and the cloud are very useful. But there is personal data and other content that you do not want anyone else to gossip about, or have in their possession. Save it all in a large capacity external hard drive.

Just for a few days you can get the WD Elements Desktop external hard drive with 18 TB and 230 euros discount. It only costs 309.99 euros, its historical minimum price. Sold and shipped for free by Amazon. Right now in the official WD store it is worth 539 euros, so the discount is brutal.

Is a desktop external hard drive, book size, which can be placed both horizontally and vertically. You can also put it hidden on the floor or in a bookcase.

WD Elements external hard drive with 18 TB for only 309.99 euros

This hard drive connects via USB 3.0, and it is highly recommended that the computer or other device have a USB 3.0 connector to achieve the maximum transfer speed, although it works with any standard USB.

Is a Plug-n-Play device when you connect it to a Windows PC. You don’t need to install any kind of software or drivers. It is also compatible with Mac computers, Smart TV to use it as multimedia storage, etc.

Has an off button, So you don’t have to unplug the plug when you’re not using it. And since it does not have any type of Internet connection of its own, your data is protected and safe.



It is 135 x 48 x 165.8 mm in size, and comes with a USB cable and power connector, everything you need to use it instantly.

It achieves a theoretical transfer speed of 5 Gbps, but the actual speed, on average, around 150 – 180 MB / sg, which are very good values ​​in classic external hard drives, with so much capacity.

