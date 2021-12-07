Telegram is the second most important messaging app after WhatsApp, and it probably surpasses it in many functions. One of the characteristics of Telegram is that it incorporates many functions in each new update, and the December Telegram update has just been launched, which comes loaded with improvements.

In this update, Telegram introduces news related to protected content, content removal by date, device management and much more.

The Telegram version 8.3 It is now available on the App Store and introduces many new features for users. This is the complete list of improvements coming to the app in December:

Protected content in groups and channels

Content creators can now restrict the ability to forward messages from your groups and channels. In this case, users will also not be able to directly save the multimedia content of the chat or take screenshots. This option can be activated from Chat Info> Group / Channel Type.

Now you can delete chat messages between two users from a specific date or time period. All you have to do is tap the date header in a chat, open the calendar, and select a specific day or date range to delete all messages.

Manage connected devices

We have a new button at the top of Settings> Devices that allows us to quickly log into Telegram Desktop or Web using a QR code. We can choose how long a device can remain inactive before the session is automatically closed or select if a device is allowed to accept Calls or new Secret Chats.

We can highlight the text in a comment on a photo or video to add formats such as bold, italics, links and more. These comments also support markdown like bold font, italics and ~~ crossed out ~~.

Anonymous posting to public groups

You can comment as if you were one of your channels in public groups and in channel comments. You simply have to touch on the profile photo next to the writing field to choose the channel as the one that will appear when you send the message.

Telegram is updated with one of the iOS 15 design updates on contact and group info pages. And we also have text recognition on images enabled for users on iOS 13 or later.

Now you can enjoy all these news from Telegram on your iPhone. Of course, this December update includes a lot of exciting new features that we are looking forward to testing.

