Several colleagues from various Webedia publications have also tried it and it closes on all Android, with different versions. The situation repeats if you type “vaccine”, “vaccin” or even “planvacc” or “gvacc”. We have also tried “covid” and the app also closes. Where it does not happen is in the app for iOS or in the web version of Instagram, where a long list of anti-vaccine profiles appear.

One of the theories that could explain this fact is that It could be one more attempt by Instagram to fight against anti-vaccine information. It should be remembered that the Meta empire already began to take measures against anti-vaccine movements, through its social networks, before the Covid pandemic.

And this has escalated since the arrival of vaccines for the coronavirus. Other platforms such as YouTube and Twitter have also taken action in this regard.

If the theory is shuffled that the objective is to deal with anti-vaccine information, it is because, when you use Instagram on the web or on iOS, you can see that if you write, for example, “vaccine”, many profiles appear sharing information against vaccines. The first option is Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, the second is an International Red Cross account and the third option is the profile of the Spanish Ministry of Health.

After this, we find profiles with names like Plandemic 2021, I do not plan to vaccinate, No vaccines 2021, No vaccination, The vaccine does not exist or Anti sheep anti vaccines, among others. Some have a large following.





