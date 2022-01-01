MIUI 13 is already a reality and Xiaomi has put on the table the calendar of devices that they will update. So users can check if their terminals are on this list.

Xiaomi has a huge catalog of devices and many of them will receive the update to MIUI 13 shortly. Being a company with such a number of terminals, what they usually do is launch an update calendar, so all users stay calm and know when the new version will arrive on their devices.

A few weeks ago Xiaomi commented that MIUI 13 would begin to reach terminals before the end of 2021, but it seems that it has not quite succeeded. And, is that, many of these devices are simply testing the closed beta version of MIUI 13 and not stable for everyone.

Of course, the beginning of the year 2022 looks very interesting. And, is that, Xiaomi would count it would begin to launch the public version of its MIUI 13 beta. This launch would be carried out in two phases, the first would take place in mid-January 2022 and the second does not yet have a specific date..

The terminals of the first phase are these:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi MIX 4

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

The second phase devices are as follows:

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro +

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10

The stable and final version of MIUI 13 would be planned for the end of January 2021, so it seems that Xiaomi is in a certain hurry to launch this new version to its devices. The terminals that are supposed to receive it before anyone else will be the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G Y Pad 5.

Xiaomi may have lagged a bit in terms of MIUI 13 launch according to the expectations I had, but what is clear is that many of your devices will receive this update. We will have to be attentive to be able to keep an eye on it when it reaches our borders.