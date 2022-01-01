MIUI 13 is already a reality and Xiaomi has put on the table the calendar of devices that they will update. So users can check if their terminals are on this list.
Xiaomi has a huge catalog of devices and many of them will receive the update to MIUI 13 shortly. Being a company with such a number of terminals, what they usually do is launch an update calendar, so all users stay calm and know when the new version will arrive on their devices.
A few weeks ago Xiaomi commented that MIUI 13 would begin to reach terminals before the end of 2021, but it seems that it has not quite succeeded. And, is that, many of these devices are simply testing the closed beta version of MIUI 13 and not stable for everyone.
Of course, the beginning of the year 2022 looks very interesting. And, is that, Xiaomi would count it would begin to launch the public version of its MIUI 13 beta. This launch would be carried out in two phases, the first would take place in mid-January 2022 and the second does not yet have a specific date..
The terminals of the first phase are these:
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 10S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S Extreme Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro
The second phase devices are as follows:
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro +
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30
- Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
The stable and final version of MIUI 13 would be planned for the end of January 2021, so it seems that Xiaomi is in a certain hurry to launch this new version to its devices. The terminals that are supposed to receive it before anyone else will be the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G Y Pad 5.
Xiaomi may have lagged a bit in terms of MIUI 13 launch according to the expectations I had, but what is clear is that many of your devices will receive this update. We will have to be attentive to be able to keep an eye on it when it reaches our borders.