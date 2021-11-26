In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Technology reaches cars, even those that have a lot of years on them. In addition, they are gadgets that in many cases are quite cheap.

If you have an old car, you do not have to look with envy how others drive with technological help, or at least not with so much envy, since there are quite a few gadgets that can give you a glove when driving or parking.

We are talking, for example, about smart radios with Android Auto, but also about another even cheaper accessory, a smart rearview mirror with rear view camera for parking. For example on Amazon today you can buy a low cost model for only 69.99 euros.

It is a version of reduced size, of “only” 7 inches. There are others that are bigger, such as WOLFBOX is included among the Black Friday 2021 offers for 152.99 euros.



This rear view mirror has a rear camera for parking and to see the traffic behind you in high resolution. In addition, it stores video on a microSD.

It is a new version of 2021 put on sale by this manufacturer, which includes a touch screen and rear camera, although you will have to install it to be able to use it, obviously, something that is not complicated to do, on the other hand.

In addition to a parking camera, which is already quite useful, has integrated dashcam to record in Full HD everything that happens in front of your vehicle.

You will have to use a microSD memory card if you want to record everything, although you can also choose to only record video when the camera detects a collision.

For the scarce 70 euros that the Chortau model costs, it seems a reasonable price to pay in exchange for driving and parking more comfortably and safely, especially if you are not particularly good at it.

As the two models exceed 29 euros in price, you will not have to pay shipping costs anywhere in Spain, whether or not you have a Prime account. That said, it is advisable to take advantage of sign up for the free trial month without permanence to receive it as soon as possible.