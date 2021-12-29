12/28/2021 at 11:19 PM CET

EFE

The Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, valued the arrival to the first team of Barcelona of players from the quarry and considered that “if the young man is prepared, it does not matter how old he is”.

Barcelona has had to bet on footballers like Coruñés Nico Gonzalez or Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, and the Spanish coach has reflected on them in a conference on football organized by the Galician Football Federation through the Galician Coaches Committee.

“Barcelona, ​​in a difficult situation, has had to give young people a chance a little earlier than they expected, but if the young player is ready, it doesn’t matter how old they are. That is the important thing, that they prepare in the subsidiary or the base categories. When they are well prepared, the talent allows them to play at a very young age, “he said.

Martinez He also highlighted “the attitude, the mentality and the contagious smile” that the young people who reach the first teams bring. “I love those ingredients, but within a team structure where the experienced player can help him,” he said.

The Belgian coach shared a telematic presentation with Vicente Moreno, Espanyol coach who agreed with that analysis. “When you feel part of the debut of a young man, the player is happy, but we, as coaches, too,” he said.

In reference to Barcelona, dark He was “surprised at the high level that players have given at such a young age.” “When in a club there are several cases at the same time, it is usually due to a difficult situation and, when it occurs, you have to give way and, as it is happening (in Barcelona), the player who is prepared takes advantage of that opportunity”, he pointed.

The coach of the Espanyolista team said that when there are “situations” like the one Barcelona is experiencing, that “encourages other teams to look more at those possibilities of giving way to those youngsters“.