If you are looking for inspiration to surprise your guests this Christmas with a Christmas table in detail, do not miss this table that the interior designer Lorenzo Castillo has prepared for the Vista Alegre firm.

A festive table, but with a country touch, which the interior designer has prepared at home. To set this spectacular table, Lorenzo Castillo has chosen the Casa de Alba tableware, one of the latest novelties from the Portuguese firm.


On a fluffy green background, grisaille breathes new life into Farm animals, whose drawings belong to the archives of Vista Alegre. The pieces are hand painted in green tones and with the edges in gold and the prints, from hunting grounds, farm animals, such as wild pig, the deer or the pheasant.

Lorenzo Castillo Christmas

Lorenzo Castillo confesses that “the delicacy of the Casa de Alba tableware with its animal decoration in grisaille, has led me to set up a festive table with a very soft and relaxed color palette. I have wanted to give you all the leadership to the wonderful pastel green background what the crockery has and what conditions the rest of the elements for us. Green is a cold color and therefore the table needs a warm color that provides balance; the pink. I located in my closet some placemats pale pink in color, very French, which mixed with green enhance and highlight it ”.

Inspirational Christmas table

With regard to glassware, Castillo has chosen a classic from the Portuguese firm, the glasses in glass Bicos. In this case, in amber, a tone that reminds of the dry leaves of autumn and that combines perfectly with the green of the dishes and that highlights the country theme of the table.

Bicos Cups

Refering to cutlery, Castillo has chosen Prims, an elegant, timeless and simple cutlery that allows to leave a note of color to other elements. This cutlery stands out for the geometric detail of the handle.

Read:  Broom vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners on offer

Lorenzo 13

For the decoration, the interior designer opted for elements that brought nature to the table. Vases and vases with both fresh and dried flowers in shades of pink, ivory, ocher and also a touch of unexpected blue, and glass Christmas trees from the new Pine Tree collection to put candles are some of the pieces that dress the table.

Lorenzo Castillo Christmas table

The jar Gryphus sample, in a stylish and dynamic recreation, to the monster from pre-Hellenic antiquity with body of lion and head of eagleto. Despite being a jug, it is also perfect for adding flowers and plants and giving a wild approach.

Lorenzo 43

And the Cochinchina vases, from the collection Duality, that adorn the shelves finish giving life to the composition. This collection portrays the dialectics between reason and emotion, control and explosion, sobriety and excess.

This Vista Alegre tableware, reduced by 70% at El Corte Inglés, is perfect to impress our guests this Christmas

More information | Good views

In Decoesfera | Inspiration for your Christmas table: Raúl Martins proposes 3 tables with Vista Alegre tableware

Has inspired us

Vista Alegre transparent water glass. Price: before, 7.25 euros, now after the 50% discount, 3.60 euros.

Vista Alegre Cup

Small oval fountain Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba. Price: 97 euros.

Small oval fountain Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba

Small oval fountain Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba

Breakfast cup and saucer Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba. Price: 70 euros.

Breakfast cup and saucer Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba

Breakfast cup and saucer Vista Alegre by Casa de Alba

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.