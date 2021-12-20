If you are looking for inspiration to surprise your guests this Christmas with a Christmas table in detail, do not miss this table that the interior designer Lorenzo Castillo has prepared for the Vista Alegre firm.

A festive table, but with a country touch, which the interior designer has prepared at home. To set this spectacular table, Lorenzo Castillo has chosen the Casa de Alba tableware, one of the latest novelties from the Portuguese firm.





On a fluffy green background, grisaille breathes new life into Farm animals, whose drawings belong to the archives of Vista Alegre. The pieces are hand painted in green tones and with the edges in gold and the prints, from hunting grounds, farm animals, such as wild pig, the deer or the pheasant.





Lorenzo Castillo confesses that “the delicacy of the Casa de Alba tableware with its animal decoration in grisaille, has led me to set up a festive table with a very soft and relaxed color palette. I have wanted to give you all the leadership to the wonderful pastel green background what the crockery has and what conditions the rest of the elements for us. Green is a cold color and therefore the table needs a warm color that provides balance; the pink. I located in my closet some placemats pale pink in color, very French, which mixed with green enhance and highlight it ”.





With regard to glassware, Castillo has chosen a classic from the Portuguese firm, the glasses in glass Bicos. In this case, in amber, a tone that reminds of the dry leaves of autumn and that combines perfectly with the green of the dishes and that highlights the country theme of the table.





Refering to cutlery, Castillo has chosen Prims, an elegant, timeless and simple cutlery that allows to leave a note of color to other elements. This cutlery stands out for the geometric detail of the handle.





For the decoration, the interior designer opted for elements that brought nature to the table. Vases and vases with both fresh and dried flowers in shades of pink, ivory, ocher and also a touch of unexpected blue, and glass Christmas trees from the new Pine Tree collection to put candles are some of the pieces that dress the table.





The jar Gryphus sample, in a stylish and dynamic recreation, to the monster from pre-Hellenic antiquity with body of lion and head of eagleto. Despite being a jug, it is also perfect for adding flowers and plants and giving a wild approach.





And the Cochinchina vases, from the collection Duality, that adorn the shelves finish giving life to the composition. This collection portrays the dialectics between reason and emotion, control and explosion, sobriety and excess.

