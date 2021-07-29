Jorge Hank Rhon, former candidate for governor of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), assured that he will never use the word trash as a qualifier of a candidate’s militants, as happened when several people joined the political project of Guadalupe Lupita Jones Garay.

“It is obvious that we should not repeat the words and less when they are used in a pejorative way,” said the former municipal president of Tijuana.

With the public apology offered to Guadalupe Lupita Jones Garay, former candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD Everything carried out in the 2021 election is concluded, “because now my interest and attention is in my family and my businesses,” said the founder of Grupo Caliente.

The son of Carlos Hank Gonzalez, professor and former governor of the State of Mexico endorsed his respect for women andgave a public apology at a press conference for the expression made to the detriment of Guadalupe Jones Garay.

The founder of Caliente was reprimanded by the Electoral Court of the State of Baja California for a complaint filed as a result of comments he made against Marina del Pilar Ávila.

“How about above Marina? Do not play. Do not furnish it, I am married, no, no. Then I have 23 children, no, no, I’m married; Then I have 23 children, no, no, “said the casinero, on January 26, 2021. That day he was nominated by the PES as a candidate.

Rebeca Maltos Garza, Brenda Ramírez and Mayra Linday López Angulo, denounced Jorge Hank Rhon on February 3, 2021 for political violence based on gender and for Guilt In Vigiling the Encuentro Solidario Party.

The former candidate of the Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES) for the government of Baja California, called Lupita Jones Garay, a former candidate for president for the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, “garbage”.

At the end of a rally in Mexicali on May 19, 2021, the casino businessman in the entity was questioned by a reporter if he would be willing to accept the former Miss Universe in his electoral campaign, to which he replied: “I don’t want garbage ”.

The Electoral Court of the State of Baja California determined that the founder of Caliente will be for six months in the National and State Registry of people sanctioned for political violence based on gender.

On July 7, 2021, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) ordered that businessman Jorge Hank Rhon is obliged to take a course to avoid political violence based on gender.

A provision of the Local Electoral Court of Baja California issued on July 23 forced the businessman to offer an apology to Lupita Jones.

The entrepreneur must take an online course called Join the protocol taught by the National Institute of Women (INMujeres), which will be available for registration on July 29, 2021 and will begin on August 2.

Likewise, the reading of the bibliography for the inclusive and non-sexist use of language and a gender perspective was recommended. In this regard, Hank Rhon stated that it is never too late to learn and adapt to the new era, for which he considered the possibility of learning about a subject “very sensitive” to be of great value.

Jorge Hank stressed that reading is one of his favorite hobbies, so he pointed out that if, along with doing something that he is passionate about, he has the possibility of adapting to modern times, it is more rewarding.

He said that once the INMujeres page allows access to the course to be taken, I will comply with it and from now on I will be more careful of my words, especially because I am aware that the new times force us to avoid any expression that carry a negative message or vilify women.