‘La casa de papel’ came to an end on December 3 with the premiere of the last five episodes of the series Netflix. It was a very satisfactory outcome, leaving the question of whether there will be a spin-off that continues the story forward, since there are plenty of survivors to do so. Of course, throughout the series there have been several casualties and some perhaps came early.

“I would have thought twice”

Beware of spoilers from here.

Alex Pina, creator of ‘La casa de papel’, has confessed in an interview with CNN Brazil which character regrets having been killed, or at least having done it so soon:

Moscow was a character that offered a lot of comedy, and that, for me, still had a lot to give. If I had known we would have a longer life, I would have thought twice.

Let’s remember that ‘La casa de papel’ already ended once when it ended his career in Antena 3. Surely that’s what Pina is referring to with longer life.

Interpreted by Paco Tous, Moscow was hit by police shots and ended up losing his life as a result of his injuries, not before telling Denver that he had to keep going. A very emotional death that was probably the first time that the series showed that it was not afraid when sacrificing any of its protagonists.

The Moscow character would occasionally appear again in the flashbacks of the last three seasons of the series, but there his weight in the plot did not go beyond the anecdotal. I personally acknowledge that I did miss him a bit in the second robbery, what about you?