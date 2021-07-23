The company will produce at least 10 films exclusively for the platform in 2022

Warner Bros. will produce 10 or more films exclusively for HBO Max in 2022, the CEO of WarnerMedia said Thursday, Jason kilar, by stating that movies matter and will continue to matter.

Kilar He spoke as part of AT & T’s second-quarter earnings call asking about the company’s distribution strategy for Warner Bros. titles next year. WarnerMedia shocked the industry late last year with its decision to have all of the studio’s 2021 premieres in theaters and on HBO Max, given that COVID lockdown conditions had closed theaters.

Next year, Warner Bros. appears to revert to a more traditional theatrical release strategy, albeit with a reduced 45-year window for exclusive theatrical distribution, for many of its theatrical titles. WarnerMedia itself will go through a transition next year with its planned spin-off from AT&T in a merger with Discovery, whose CEO David Zaslav will take over the reins of the combined company if the transaction is approved by regulators.

Kilar said that don’t see the industry Going back to the way the world was in 2015, 2016 or 2017, with a long window of 75 to 90 days for a title run in the theater before its first home video release. Warner Bros. has already said that it will switch to a 45-day window for key tentpole movie titles.

Kilar signaled the success of Warner Bros. with the genre film Godzilla vs Kong (2021) that has grossed $ 460 million at the box office, signaling that the box office continues to be a major revenue generator for the studio.

It’s clear that movies matter and will continue to matterKilar said. They also matter at home in terms of the response we’ve gotten from consumers who have subscribed to HBO Max..

Kilar predicted that Hollywood “will see this industry continue to evolve and innovate in a way that works not only for consumers and fans, but also for our business partners,” he said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts. The company’s decision to distribute the films in a single day has surprised the filmmakers, some of whom have voiced their anger.

WarnerMedia has said that the distribution plans for the studio’s 2022 film list will be taken on a film-by-film basis. Kilar’s comments on Thursday indicate that the studio is leaning toward the 45-day window plan for films that open first in theaters. While at the same time, Warner Bros. will increase the volume of Max originals made for HBO. It’s unclear if any of the Warner Bros. movies destined for theaters will receive the same kind of day-and-date treatment for theaters and HBO Max that the studio has done since December. When the long overdue Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) became the first Warner Bros. title to simultaneously get a double release.