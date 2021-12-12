Very soon it will come the second season of The witcher (Lauren Schmidt, since 2019), more or less free adaptation of the ten books that make up the most famous work of the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski, the Geralt of Rivia Saga (1992-2013). And its main actor, the British Henry cavill, who plays the aforementioned character, has given a press conference in Madrid to answer our questions about his work and his experience in this hit Netflix series.

“It was a project that I had followed long before it became a reality. I found out that Netflix had bought the rights and I contacted them and they said, ‘We don’t have a series yet, but we’ll get back to you,’ ”explains Henry Cavill. “And that’s when I met Lauren [Schmidt], who turned me down for the role and said, “We’re going to keep looking at other options.” But of course, I really had a passion for this story, and they gave me a second chance to do another casting, and I said yes, of course; delighted to do so ”. Y, despite the initial rejection, got the part.

But the artist is not fooling himself: “I’m not the one who knows the most [de The Witcher]. There are other people who know a lot more than I do, “he says. “Of course, I have read the books and I have loved them and, having the past of a person who loves the world of fantasy, I think that has helped me especially to understand the nuances and complexity of this story. “

Paying attention to ‘the Witcher’ fans

Netflix

Henry Cavill’s commitment to the Netflix series reaches a point that other interpreters cannot. “I read what the fans say; I think it’s important to do it; from the most absolutely positive to the most negative, as you can imagine ”, he tells us. “You read the reviews and try to stick with the ones that are constructive, not the ones that are destructive. And there are a lot of people out there who know this universe very well, and I have read reviews with really good suggestions, which I really liked ”.

He continues, on the other hand, with these words: “There are some things that I could choose in the first season, and I chose for my character to be quieter because, although I knew he was more talkative, He tried to convey his wisest and most intelligent part that he had perceived in the book, and not trying to put in small dialogues that, in reality, were not going to be able, I think, to represent what this character really is. And then, each person, when seeing it, take their own impression or also build the character in their own way ”.

For the second season of The witcher, he realized that “the old school fans may not have appreciated these nuances well and, then, he wanted to give them a voice in the way that he is allowed to. Of course, you cannot change the narrative line of the story far from it, but you can change some things in the dialogues. So he thinks it is very important to listen to the fans as long as [lo que digan] be constructive. Destructive looks very fast and can be discarded, but what is constructive does have to be taken into account”.

The enigmatic character of Henry Cavill

Netflix

“There is always that responsibility to give continuity to a character. Taking into account the reference material, we try to be true to the original story and do the books justiceHenry Cavill continues. “For me, at all times it was about that, trying to bring the character from the books as much as possible to the series. And I insisted a lot and campaigned to present a little bit the most intellectual part, the deepest part of the character, all his wisdom, and give him a more three-dimensional incarnation ”.

According to the British actor, in the first season of The witcher, “We saw a part of him and maybe we will see a different part in this [segunda]. Always, deep down, he has been a very protective character. What happens is that people’s reactions have made him what he is. Many times, when you’ve tried to protect, you’ve gotten into trouble. He ended up killing a lot of people and they hated him for it. And now, this season, with Cirilla [Freya Allan]She is the key that will help him to unlock that protective part that he has and to be more himself than ever ”.

“I do not want to say anything, especially about the role of Yennefer [Anya Chalotra] because, really, the narrative within the series is different from that of the book and is full of surprises. It’s an original story, ”Henry Cavill says about The witcher. “I can only say that Anya has done a tremendous job in portraying her character. And, regarding Cirilla, she is accepting little by little this season the power she has. You still don’t really know what it is. Also, she has to deal with the idea of ​​accepting a stranger into her life. ” And he concludes: “In this case, Freya [Allan] He has done a fantastic performance, full of subtleties. And for me it has been a real pleasure to work with both ”.